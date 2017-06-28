- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
- ‘American Idiot’ at EPAC
- Warwick grad producing ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ at Dutch Apple
- ‘Somewhereville Station’ revisits the 50s and 60s
What’s on Tap
Advertisement
What’s On Tap
Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events,
Craft Beers, Specials, and Weekly Drafts.
Look for this section every other week in the Ephrata Review & Lititz Record!
To Advertise on this page please contact your Sales Representative or call 717-721-4413
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Candidates surface for West Cocalico supervisor vacancy
With the clock ticking on replacing West Cocalico Supervisor Ray...
-
Dr. William Luther Graybill,73, well-known pastor at Reformed Presbyterian
Dr. William Luther Graybill, 73, of Ephrata, passed away Tuesday,...
-
Change ‘Burns’ with departure
When it comes to elected officials in the Cocalico area,...
-
Relay for Life Norlanco showcases survivors, caregivers, but misses monetary goal in cancer fight
With new strides in cancer research and exciting therapies that...
-
Begin a New Tradition with Sunday Brunch at The Log Cabin
On a warm summer Sunday, shaded by the tall forest,...
- Showcase of Homes: June 29, 2017
-
What’s on Tap
What’s On Tap Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft Beers,...
-
Candidates surface for West Cocalico supervisor vacancy
With the clock ticking on replacing West Cocalico Supervisor...
-
Dr. William Luther Graybill,73, well-known pastor at Reformed Presbyterian
Dr. William Luther Graybill, 73, of Ephrata, passed away...
-
Change ‘Burns’ with departure
When it comes to elected officials in the Cocalico...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Darlene Brown says:
-
Keena Alfinito says:
-
Allison harrison says: