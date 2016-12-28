Don't Miss
- ‘American Idiot’ at EPAC
- Warwick grad producing ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ at Dutch Apple
- ‘Somewhereville Station’ revisits the 50s and 60s
- St. Patty’s musical at Ephrata Main
- Dance, concert will benefit Jamaica missions
- Happy Anniver5ary, St. Boniface!
- Downtown diversity
- Travelogue will explore Colorado River this Saturday
- Cool lineup!
What’s On Tap
By digital editor on December 28, 2016
What’s On Tap
Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events,
Craft Beers, Specials, and Weekly Drafts.
Look for this section every other week in the Ephrata Review & Lititz Record!
To Advertise on this page please contact your Sales Representative or call 717-721-4413