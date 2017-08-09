- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
- ‘American Idiot’ at EPAC
- Warwick grad producing ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ at Dutch Apple
- ‘Somewhereville Station’ revisits the 50s and 60s
What’s On Tap
Advertisement
Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events,
Craft Beers, Specials, and Weekly Drafts.
whats-on-tap-080917-compressed
Look for this section every other week in the Ephrata Review & Lititz Record!
To Advertise on this page please contact your Sales Representative or call 717-721-4413
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Double D Grubbery at Foxchase Is Double Delicious
Have a craving for smoked brisket with tangy BBQ sauce?...
-
Zimmerman’s Electrical & Plumbing Offers 30 Years of Reliability You Can Trust
For more than 30 years, Zimmerman’s Electrical & Plumbing, Inc....
-
What’s On Tap
Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft Beers, Specials, and Weekly...
- Showcase of Homes, August 9, 2017
-
More than a ‘den of serpents’…
West Cocalico supervisors talk Web site modernization Visit the West...
-
East Cocalico supervisors receive second tax abatement request
New Holland Transport owner Josh Hollinger asked supervisors at their...
-
Military veteran from Denver dies after crashing during benefit motorcycle ride in Schuylkill County
A Lancaster County man died after a crash during...
-
Double D Grubbery at Foxchase Is Double Delicious
Have a craving for smoked brisket with tangy BBQ...
-
Zimmerman’s Electrical & Plumbing Offers 30 Years of Reliability You Can Trust
For more than 30 years, Zimmerman’s Electrical & Plumbing,...
-
What’s On Tap
Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft Beers, Specials, and...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Michael C. Upton says:
-
Rosemary Weidman says:
-
Tom Knapp says: