What’s on Tap

- Roots and Blues 2017
- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
- ‘American Idiot’ at EPAC
- Warwick grad producing ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ at Dutch Apple
- ‘Somewhereville Station’ revisits the 50s and 60s
- St. Patty’s musical at Ephrata Main
- Dance, concert will benefit Jamaica missions
- Happy Anniver5ary, St. Boniface!
- Downtown diversity
Reassessment rattles homeowners
By Patrick Burns Anxiety raged Friday on social media when...
- Posted March 9, 2017
- Showcase of Homes: March 8, 2017
Everyone is Irish at Zig’s for St. Patrick’s Day
March came in like a lamb, then a lion and...
Family Dentistry Of Ephrata Cares About Your Smile
A healthy smile is more than just about looking good....
Funds pour in for memorial, library at annual Shamrocks and Shenanigans event
The length and breadth of an ocean disappeared Saturday night...
Lessons learned
The series on the addiction crisis facing our society is...
- March 8, 2017
- 0
Showcase of Homes: March 8, 2017
- March 8, 2017
- 0
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
