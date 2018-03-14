- Penn Cinema co-founder hopes to open two-screen theater in downtown Lancaster
It’s Mud Sale time in Penryn!
The annual Penryn Volunteer Fire Company Mud Sale will take place Friday evening and Saturday at 1441 N. Penryn Road, Manheim.
Admission is free.
A wide variety of items, and food, will be sold. Many satellite parking spots are available.
More details and a full schedule of auctions can be found at penrynfire.com/mud-sale.
Arc will host screening of ‘Mimi and Dona’
In 1987, President Ronald Regan declared March as National...
‘Show Boat’ opens March 22 at Dutch Apple
Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre will present “Show Boat” March...
Harold P. Gibble, 87, Korean War vet, auto body repairman, Boy Scout leader
Harold P. Gibble, 87, of Denver, passed away on Tuesday,...
Elma F. Eshleman, 90, Zion Lutheran member, enjoyed reading, spending time with family
Elma F. Eshleman, 90, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday,...
Jacob David Fry, 93, Ephrata H.S. grad, WWII vet, heavy equipment industry worker
Jacob David Fry, 93, of Union Grove, Wisc., formerly of...
V. Marlene Forney, 81, EHS grad, worked at Farmers First Bank, enjoyed the beach, was Colts fan
V. Marlene Forney, 81, of Lititz, passed away on Monday,...
Arc will host screening of ‘Mimi and Dona’
In 1987, President Ronald Regan declared March as...
‘Show Boat’ opens March 22 at Dutch Apple
Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre will present “Show Boat”...
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
