It’s Mud Sale time in Penryn!

By on March 14, 2018

 

The annual Penryn Volunteer Fire Company Mud Sale will take place Friday evening and Saturday at 1441 N. Penryn Road, Manheim.

Admission is free.

A wide variety of items, and food, will be sold. Many satellite parking spots are available.

More details and a full schedule of auctions can be found at penrynfire.com/mud-sale.


