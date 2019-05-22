Home   >   Entertainment   >   ‘My Fair Lady’ to be staged in Millersville

May 22, 2019

 

Leslie Talley will play the role of Eliza Doolittle in Servant Stage Company’s production of “My Fair Lady,” May 31 through June 15.

 

Servant Stage Company will present the Broadway classic “My Fair Lady” on stage in The Winter Center at Millersville University, May 31 through June 15.

Leslie Talley (Meg in “Little Women” with Servant Stage and Eve and Mary at Sight & Sound Theatres) and Chris Wert (Watson in “Sherlock Holmes” and director of “Around the World in 80 Days,” both with Servant Stage) lead the cast in the roles of Eliza Doolittle and Henry Higgins. The production is fully staged with a cast of 25 local performers and a 12-piece orchestra.

In keeping with Servant Stage’s mission to make great performances accessible to everyone in the community, all performances are offered as pay-what-you-will.

Reservations are required for performances, however, and can be made at ServantStageCompany.com or by calling the Millersville University box office at 717-871-7600.

 

 

 

