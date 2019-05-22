‘Next to Normal’ at Fulton
Devin Lewis, a graduate of Ephrata High School, is playing Gabe, one of the principal roles in “Next to Normal,” a rock musical that explores the American family and the underbelly of suburban life, trauma, loss, and mental health treatment.
The show is being staged at Lancaster’s Fulton Theatre through June 2. To purchase tickets, visit thefulton.org.
