This is not your grandma’s barbershop!

By on September 20, 2017

Lustre quartet will be performing as the special guests of Red Rose City Chorus at their “Best Seat in the House” show on Sept. 23 at the Ware Center.

Acappella concert Sept. 23

Red Rose City Chorus will perform a concert at Lancaster’s Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., on Sept. 23 at 2 p.m.

The chorus, comprised of 40 women from five surrounding counties, performs four-part acappella and barbershop arrangements of classic and popular tunes. They are under the direction of Lori Jo Whitehaus, who also directs the Lancaster mens’ barbershop chorus.

This year’s show, “Best Seat in the House,” takes a stroll down memory lane into the chorus’ 57-year history, as members share their love for music and performing with the audience.

Marg Matroni, Neffsville, has been a member of the chorus since it was formed in 1961.

“I have stayed for 56 years. I love the old songs, the harmony, the camaraderie, the members, learning new songs, performing and the fact that we are just like a family,” Matroni says. “I have been in several other organizations and none can come close to Red Rose City Chorus.”

The group is the Lancaster chapter of Sweet Adelines, an international singing organization encompassing over 28,000 women. Choruses are located in the United States and 14 nations throughout the globe.

Red Rose City Chorus practices weekly in Lititz and can be heard throughout the year, singing for civic and charitable organizations, private groups, churches, community events and fundraisers. Visitors to rehearsals, and new members, are always welcome.

“A Red Rose City Chorus concert is more than just singing,” said chorus spokesperson Melissa Hunnefield. “The singers memorize every song, and perform choreographed moves with most of the numbers. This is not your grandma’s barbershop.”

Four chapter quartets will perform in the show. Guest entertainment will be provided by Lustre, the third-ranked women’s barbershop quartet in the world.

Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for students, with discounts for seniors. They can be purchased by clicking here. For more information, call The Ware Center at 717-871-7018. Visit redrosecitychorus.org to learn more about the group.

 

Red Rose City Chorus

