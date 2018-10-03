Oktoberfest: Ephrata-style Oktoberfest is in full swing. The 16-day celebration in... Posted October 3, 2018

Fly in a B-17 AA, The Experimental Aircraft Association, is bringing their beautifully... Posted October 3, 2018

Next Travelogue will discover ‘Yellowstone Trails & Tails’ The second presentation of the Rotary Club of Lititz... Posted October 3, 2018

This week at the movies…. Posted October 3, 2018

Harvest Days are here again With a pumpkin patch, wagon rides, music, food, and... Posted October 3, 2018

Rely on Tire Consultants for your Autumn Road Trips It’s always a pleasure to take a road trip in... Posted September 26, 2018