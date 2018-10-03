- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
Oktoberfest: Ephrata-style
Oktoberfest is in full swing. The 16-day celebration in Munich, Germany, is expected to attract more than six million visitors from all around the world who will attempt to consume more than 12.000 hectolitres of beer (more than 317,000 gallons, a record set in 1910). Oktoberfest is the beer event of all beer events, but if you don’t have plane tickets to Germany, Ephrata has you covered.
For the first time ever (at least since I’ve been writing this column), Ephrata will host its own Oktoberfest, a one-day event on Saturday, Oct. 20 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Grater Memorial Park on Cloister Avenue.
I first spotted a sign advertising the event at Black Forest Brewery, so I got in touch with co-owner Denise Harter to find out what’s hop’in.
“The borough is very interested in showcasing all of the amazing green space, parks, and recreation areas that Ephrata has,” said Harter.
Realizing this, Harter came up with the idea of holding an Oktoberfest event, and more.
“(This event) is a great way to celebrate our German heritage and show off one of our many great parks. We are working with the Eberbach Society and the Ephrata High School German National Honor Society to bring a traditional German flair to the event,” said Harter. “Our goal is to have quarterly events showcasing different areas of our community.”
More German influence will come from a performance by the Mountain Xpress Band who specialize in German, Polish, and American style music. Hot Headz BBQ of West Lawn will be serving up German-style food platters.
But, isn’t an Oktoberfest mostly about the beer? I mean, really.
So, Mad Chef, St. Boniface, Columbia Kettleworks, and Schaylor Brewing Company will be joining Black Forest in the suds tapping on the 20th. I’m familiar with all of these breweries except for Schaylor, which is located in Shillington.
“We are always interested in (strengthening) the Berks County to Northern Lancaster County connection, and this is just one more great way to showcase a talented group of business owners and hopefully introduce their customers to the Ephrata community, after all, we are neighbors,” said Harter. “I have had their beer; they are quite good. Their brewery and outside space are really awesome.”
Well, sounds like another Hop’in Around Road Trip is in order. With beers named Hopped A Mess Prime (a hazy DIPA) and Pimps Don’t Cry (DIPA) I’ve got to check this place out!
Schaylor’s newest seasonal is Basic Witch Pumpkin Pie, an ale flavored with pumpkin, graham crackers, gingerbread, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, vanilla beans, pumpkin pie spice, and lactose and clocks in at 7 percent ABV. Wine drinkers coming to this Oktoberfest can enjoy pours from Weathered Vineyards, which evidently has a tasting room in downtown Ephrata. (How did I miss that? Gotta get my head out of the hops, I guess.)
Proceeds from the first ever Ephrata Oktoberfest will go back to the community through a donation to the Ephrata Development Organization.
Gates open at 12:30 p.m. for this 21+ event. More information, plus the difference between general admission and all-inclusive tickets, can be found at bit.ly/EphOkt2018.
Cheers and thanks for reading!
Michael C. Upton is a freelance writer specializing in arts and leisure. He welcomes comments at somepromcu@gmail.com and facebook.com/SomebodiesProductions.
