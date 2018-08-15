Only a few Chocolate Walk tickets still available

Online Chocolate Walk tickets are sold out. However, a few tickets are still available at the following locations while supplies last:

In Lititz : McElroy Pharmacy, Wilbur Chocolate, Lititz Public Library

In Lancaster: Schreiber Pediatric Cente, Manheim Township Public Library

In Ephrata: Blue Ridge Communications

Ticket price is $40. After Labor Day, if available, ticket price is $45.

The Chocolate Walk, held Saturday, Oct. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., provides tourist dollars to our local economy. People participate from as far away as California and from 16 to 20 other states.

It has been a win for the people that come and enjoy all the fantastic chocolate treats, but it has been a bigger win for the children that benefit from all the proceeds.

All the chefs and chocolatiers donate their time and tasty treats. The merchants open their doors providing locations for the chocolatiers, and generous sponsors help cover the costs of this amazing event.

Over the past 17 years, The Kiwanis Club of Lititz Area has raised over $500,000 for the children’s charities that benefit from all the happy chocoholics who have strolled the streets of Lititz.

For more information on the Chocolate Walk, visit lititzchocolatewalk.com or call the Chocolate Walk hotline at 717-560-2295.