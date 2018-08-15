Penn Cinema to host Marvel Festival: 20 films in four days

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, assemble! Penn Cinema in Lititz has been selected as one of 200 IMAX locations nationwide to take part in the Marvel Studios 10th Anniversary Film Festival starting on Aug. 30.

The week-long event, which coincides with the decade mark of the release of “Iron Man,” will show all 20 MCU films over five days, four movies each day, in chronological order of release.

“We are thrilled they teamed up with IMAX and we’re really thrilled they picked our IMAX,” said co-owner of Penn Cinemas, Penn Ketchum. “It’s the most successful franchise in the history of movies.”

According to Marvel, the series of films has a cumulative box-office total of over $13.5 billion worldwide. The festival is more than just another cash grab for distributors. Ketchum gives credit to Disney, owner of the MCU films, for setting a single showing ticket price of $12.50 instead of the normal $17.50 for IMAX films.

Fans can purchase tickets for a single show or entry into the entire slate of films for $75. A single day pass (four movies) is also available for $25.

“Iron Man*” will kick off the festivities as a matinee on Thursday, Aug. 30 followed by “The Incredible Hulk*,” “Iron Man 2,” and “Thor.” Friday’s shows include (in order) “Captain America: The First Avenger*,” “The Avengers,” “Iron Man 3,” and “Thor: The Dark World.”

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” starts off Saturday with “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” and “Ant-Man” filling in the rest of the day. The Star-spangled hero is back to start Sunday’s movies with a “Captain America: Civil War” and “Doctor Strange,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

The chronological runs ends on Monday, starting with a matinee of “Thor: Ragnarok,” followed by “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Ant-Man and The Wasp.” Nine of the films will be presented in 3D. Movies marked with an asterisk will be shown in IMAX for the first time during this event.

Two theme days centering around “Origins” and “Team Ups” will run on Tuesday and Wednesday, giving fans one more chance to catch their favorite characters.

“The coolest thing I think is the last day of the run, (which) is ‘Fan Choice,’” said Ketchum. “Fans can vote online for what we should play. My money is on ‘The Avengers,’ but I think ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Guardians’ will give them a run.”

The film festival will conclude on Sept. 6 with two films chosen by fans. Voting is already open and will run until Aug. 17. Votes can be submitted via IMAX’s official Twitter (@IMAX) poll.

Sorry, fans of the crusader in crimson, Deadpool doesn’t make the cut into MCU; he’s his own thing (insert improper Deadpool joke here). And despite being part of Marvel Comics, none of the X-Men movies fall into this lineup of films. Even for die-hard fans, the 2,566 minutes of movies in this festival should be enough to satisfy.

“Growing up we never saw movies tied together like this. It’s wild and I think it’s absolutely amazing,” said Ketchum.

Tickets for the Marvel Studios 10th Anniversary Film Festival are on sale through the Penn Cinema website, penncinema.com.

