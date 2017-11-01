- Disaster abounds: ‘Geostorm’ and ‘Happy Death Day’
Poe Evermore resurrected as interactive dinner theater
After 30 years of performances, Poe Evermore, held annually at Mount Hope Estate & Winery, will be receiving new life for the 2017 season. The formerly “theater only” performances set in the intimate theater spaces of the mansion, will now include an interactive dining experience.
Victorian Mount Hope Mansion, is the perfect backdrop for this one of a kind theatrical interactive dining experience. Visitors to the mansion will enter Mount Hope Penitentiary in the year 1848, where Mrs. Evangeline Mallard, president of the prison board of inspectors has invited everyone to a demonstration of the rehabilitation of the worst felons of our age through the beauty of poetry. Guests will also be pleased to learn that Mr. Edgar Allan Poe will be in attendance, as he awaits his own court date.
The intriguing inmates of the penitentiary will display their true reclamation by sharing some of Poe’s most famous works tableside as visitors dine. Some of the poems will include “Dream Within A Dream,” “The Conqueror Worm” and “Romance.” After enjoying a four-course meal, and tastes of Poe’s poetry, all will assemble in the mansion’s chapel room for a theatrical production of The Cask of Amontillado.
The Poe Evermore interactive dinner theater runs through Sunday, Nov. 12. Details about menu, ticketing, and show times can be found at parenfaire.com/poe.html.
Mount Hope Estate & Winery is located at 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim.
