Reel Reviews: ‘A Dog’s Journey’ and ‘The Intruder’
Well played, Quaid
Which Dennis Quaid are you looking for? Do you want the creepy, “that guy makes me feel uneasy” Quaid or the lovable and laughable dad-type Quaid? Take your pick, because both are at the theaters right now!
‘A Dog’s Journey’
“A Dog’s Journey” is the continuation of the story started by “A Dog’s Purpose” in 2017. Oddly, because I’m a big fan of dogs and dog movies, I didn’t get a chance to catch the first installment; I was told I’d be a little lost with the follow up film. So, I’m relying on a few friends to fill me in.
“The movie continues (the dog main character) Bailey’s journey through time as he looks after the people who mean the most to him,” writes Tyler W. of Lancaster. “Dennis Quaid shows off his depth as an actor and is really funny.”
Turns out Quaid is the acting highlight in this film, which had a rough opening weekend against Keanu Reeves’ third installment of John Wick; the juggernaut that is “Avengers: Endgame;” and Ryan Reynolds as the voice of everyone’s favorite electric mouse in “Pokémon Detective Pikachu.”
The consensus: “A Dog’s Journey” is a tearjerker.
‘The Intruder’
In “The Intruder,” Quaid plays Charlie Peck a lonely homeowner selling his palatial estate in California wine country. Moving away from the fast pace of the big city are Annie (Meagan Good, “D.E.B.S.”) and Scott Russell (Michael Ealy, “Think Like a Man”) who fall in love with the country setting, which is also something Peck seems to be having a hard time letting go of. Peck shows up to help mow the lawn, for Thanksgiving dinner, and to help with Christmas decorating, but when things go beyond a little creepy Scott has had enough. Too late! Let the murdering begin.
“The Intruder” is chock full of saw-that-coming moments and director Deon Taylor makes beautiful people and settings seem disastrously melancholy. I expected more from Taylor, who brought us “Traffik” and “Supremacy.” “The Intruder” just goes through the motions and ends up churning out a lackluster product.
I really don’t know where Quaid gathered all this creepiness skill, but he is on another level. I can’t look at a picture of him now without my face wrinkling up in disgust and morbid fascination. Too bad his performance will be lost as this movie fades into obscurity.
Quaid started his acting career as an uncredited bellhop in the kitschy cult flick “Crazy Mama” in 1975. He’s remembered as the lovable dad in “The Parent Trap” remake or the “other” Doc Holliday in “Wyatt Earp.” Okay, maybe nobody remembers him from “Wyatt Earp,” but the guy has amassed some fine credits over the years: “The Big Easy,” “The Right Stuff,” “The Day After Tomorrow” — and has been nominated for two Golden Globes (“The Special Relationship” and “Far from Heaven”). My favorite role of Quaid’s is Lar in that campy classic “Caveman” from 1981; I must have watched that movie two dozen times when it was on PRISM.
Quaid’s not going anywhere. He’s set to play the 40th President in “Reagan” and reunited with Roland Emmerich (writer/director of “The Day After Tomorrow”) for “Midway” due to release later this year. So, stay tuned.
Agree or disagree? Reel Reviews works like this: 1) Watch a movie; 2) Send suggestions, comments and criticism to Michael at SomeProMCU@gmail.com.
