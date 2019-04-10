Reel Reviews: Magic and millionaires make movies ‘Shazam!’ With that magic word, orphaned schoolboy Billy Batson (Asher... Posted April 10, 2019

Woodridge Beer Fest returns May 4 The Woodridge Swim Club will be hosting its third annual... Posted April 10, 2019

This week at the movies…. Posted April 10, 2019

Vision Care from Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center At Walmart Vision Center, owner Melissa Plowmaker, O.D., and her... Posted April 3, 2019

UGI to hold ribbon-cutting for corporate headquarters UGI Utilities, Inc. will celebrate the opening of its news... Posted April 3, 2019

Cocalico residents may see property tax increase Residents in the Cocalico School District can expect a 1.5... Posted April 3, 2019