Retro fall planned at Penn Cinema

By on September 20, 2017

“Back to the Future” (1985) will be the first in a series of classic films to be screened at reduced price at Penn Cinema, Lititz.

 

Retro films at Penn Cinema have been an offering for some time, but a recent decision has been made to lower the price of the screenings. Now, moviegoers can enjoy beloved older films for $5.

The film series kick off Oct. 2 with “Back to the Future.” It will also include a Thanksgiving showing of “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles,” and a Christmas showing of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” There will also be a series of classic Halloween films shown in October.

Here’s a list of what’s coming:

  • Oct. 2-3: Back to the Future (1985)
  • Oct. 8-11: Psycho (1969)
  • Oct. 9-10: Top Gun (1986)
  • Oct. 15-18: Young Frankenstein (1974)
  • Oct.16-17: Gravity in IMAX 3D (2013)
  • Oct. 22-25: Ghostbusters (1984)
  • Oct. 23-24: Young Frankenstein (1974)
  • Oct. 29-Nov. 1: Halloween (1978)
  • Nov. 6-7: Braveheart (1995)
  • Nov. 13-14: Airplane! (1980)
  • Nov. 20-21: Planes Trains and Automobiles (1987)
  • Nov. 27-28: It’s A Wonderful Life (1946)
  • Dec. 4-5: Christmas Vacation (1989)

Keep an eye on upcoming offerings at penncinema.com.

