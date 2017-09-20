- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
Retro fall planned at Penn Cinema
Retro films at Penn Cinema have been an offering for some time, but a recent decision has been made to lower the price of the screenings. Now, moviegoers can enjoy beloved older films for $5.
The film series kick off Oct. 2 with “Back to the Future.” It will also include a Thanksgiving showing of “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles,” and a Christmas showing of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” There will also be a series of classic Halloween films shown in October.
Here’s a list of what’s coming:
- Oct. 2-3: Back to the Future (1985)
- Oct. 8-11: Psycho (1969)
- Oct. 9-10: Top Gun (1986)
- Oct. 15-18: Young Frankenstein (1974)
- Oct.16-17: Gravity in IMAX 3D (2013)
- Oct. 22-25: Ghostbusters (1984)
- Oct. 23-24: Young Frankenstein (1974)
- Oct. 29-Nov. 1: Halloween (1978)
- Nov. 6-7: Braveheart (1995)
- Nov. 13-14: Airplane! (1980)
- Nov. 20-21: Planes Trains and Automobiles (1987)
- Nov. 27-28: It’s A Wonderful Life (1946)
- Dec. 4-5: Christmas Vacation (1989)
Keep an eye on upcoming offerings at penncinema.com.
