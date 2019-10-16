Rock Lititz hosts Shock the Block

An upcoming event in Lititz offers a Halloween celebration for all ages, whether one’s taste is spooky or sweet.

Pod 2 at Rock Lititz will host Shock the Block, a night of Halloween fun for all ages, on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $8 in advance and $12 day-of at the door. Admission is free for children under age 2. Advance tickets are available for purchase online via Eventbrite.

Proceeds benefit the Warwick Education Foundation. Last year’s Shock the Block raised more than $10,000 for the foundation. Pod 2 is located at 201 Rock Lititz Blvd. in Lititz.

Shock the Block includes more than two dozen activities, including the Shock Zone, an interactive scene with sounds and special effects that “are not for the faint of heart,” per Rock Lititz’ press release. The exhibits showcase the work of professional scenic artists behind some of the world’s premier live events.

There’s also plenty of activities and attractions for attendees who prefer a less-scary Halloween celebration, like trick-or-treating, kids’ crafts, hayrides, a bounce house, free cotton candy and a balloon artist. Kids can also enter to win prizes in the Lititz Bikeworks’ pumpkin patch.

Gravie Kitchen + Commons and Fetish Brewing Company will sell food, drinks and adult beverages onsite.

Rock Lititz’ Pod 2 is a 250,000 square-feet collaborative community of 29 companies, including live event industry business, a restaurant, climbing gym, yoga studio, music shop and craft distillery.