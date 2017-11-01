Home   >   Entertainment   >   Rock Lititz welcomes thousands to Shock the Block trick-or-treat night

Rock Lititz welcomes thousands to Shock the Block trick-or-treat night

By on November 1, 2017

Winners of the Shock the Block costume parade are Harper Hales, daughter of Matt and Rachel Hales of Lititz, and Ari Levine, son of Brian and Rachel Levine of Lancaster, depicting characters Garth and Wayne from Saturday Night Live’s “Wayne’s World.” They are pictured here with Lititz Bikeworks co-owner Rebecca Branle, who judged the competition and donated the bikes. (Submitted photo)

Over 2,000 trick-or-treaters swarmed Pod 2 at Rock Lititz for Shock the Block, a night of treats and family-friendly Halloween thrills last Thursday, Oct. 26. Among the attractions were a special effects-filled haunted house, an Alcatraz-inspired photo booth, hayrides, pumpkin-decorating, games and free hugs from a live unicorn.

A shiny new bike was promised to the winner of the Costume Contest Parade, which quickly became two new bikes when the judges selected a Wayne’s World duo as Best of Show. Wayne and Garth, classic characters from Saturday Night Live, were depicted by Ari Levine and Harper Hales. The top 10 runners-up also received awards, judged by Lititz Bikeworks owners Rebecca and Mark Branle, who also provided the winners’ bikes.

Joining the Pod 2 at Rock Lititz community of companies were the Lititz Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, Lititz area Boy Scouts of America Troop 142, Warwick National Honor Society students, and community volunteers to help make the event a success. The $2 admission per person benefits the Warwick Education Foundation.

Christina and Steve Kline Christina and Steve Kline of Lititz, with their children, Cora the Unicorn and Carter as Robin the Boy Wonder, pose for a photo at Rock Lititz last Thursday night.

“We’re overwhelmed with the community’s response to our Shock the Block event,” said Andrea Shirk of Rock Lititz. “When we are able to open our doors to the community, we want to do it in an impactful way.”

Located on the Rock Lititz campus, Pod 2 is a 250,000 square feet collaborative community of 28 companies that serve the live event industry and the community at large, including a restaurant, climbing gym, bike shop, yoga studio, music shop and more.

Hayrides and hot cocoa were part of the party at Rock Lititz’s Halloween event, Shock the Block. (Photos by Preston Whitcraft)

 

Lining up for unicorn kisses, part of the Halloween magic at Shock the Block on Oct. 26.

 

If having fun is a crime, everyone was guilty at Rock Lititz last Thursday night.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *