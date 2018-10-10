Home   >   Entertainment   >   Rock on with ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ at EPAC

Ephrata Performing Arts Center will be staging the musical “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” in the Sharadin Bigler Theater, 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata, from Oct. 18 to Nov. 3.

“Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” with text by John Cameron Mitchell, and music and lyrics by Stephen Trask, is a truly unique theatrical experience. Part rock concert, part standup comedy, part performance art, and part narrative drama, the show is simultaneously hysterical, moving and profound.

Winner of the 2014 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical, Hedwig and the Angry Inch is a gender-bent musical that tells the story of Hedwig Robinson, a transgender punk-rocker from East Germany who goes on a U.S. tour with her band, The Angry Inch.

During the performances, Hedwig tells the story of her life: her transition from the boy Hansel into the woman Hedwig, her botched sex-change operation, her former lover and band-mate that stole her music for fame, her marriage to Yitzhak the ex-drag performer (who is also her talented back-up singer), and everything in between. Hedwig explores her journey to fame, the origins of love, and her own identity.

The show is recommended for adult audience of 16 years and older. To learn more about pricing and showtimes, or to purchase tickets, visit ephrataperformingartscenter.com, or call the box office at 717-733-7966.

