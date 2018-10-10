- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
- Writer by day, anime extraordinaire by night
Rock on with ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ at EPAC
Ephrata Performing Arts Center will be staging the musical “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” in the Sharadin Bigler Theater, 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata, from Oct. 18 to Nov. 3.
“Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” with text by John Cameron Mitchell, and music and lyrics by Stephen Trask, is a truly unique theatrical experience. Part rock concert, part standup comedy, part performance art, and part narrative drama, the show is simultaneously hysterical, moving and profound.
Winner of the 2014 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical, Hedwig and the Angry Inch is a gender-bent musical that tells the story of Hedwig Robinson, a transgender punk-rocker from East Germany who goes on a U.S. tour with her band, The Angry Inch.
During the performances, Hedwig tells the story of her life: her transition from the boy Hansel into the woman Hedwig, her botched sex-change operation, her former lover and band-mate that stole her music for fame, her marriage to Yitzhak the ex-drag performer (who is also her talented back-up singer), and everything in between. Hedwig explores her journey to fame, the origins of love, and her own identity.
The show is recommended for adult audience of 16 years and older. To learn more about pricing and showtimes, or to purchase tickets, visit ephrataperformingartscenter.com, or call the box office at 717-733-7966.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Rock on with ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ at EPAC
Ephrata Performing Arts Center will be staging the musical “Hedwig...
- Posted October 10, 2018
- 0
-
Rely on Hoffman Computer Associates for All Your Computer Needs
No matter what your computer needs may be, Hoffman Computer...
-
The Stunning Beauty of Autumn Arrives at Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley
The gorgeous colors of fall are arriving at Iron Valley...
-
Great weekend ends 100th Ephrata Fair on a high note
Seemingly rising out of the macadam on Monday night, the...
-
Griddled with memories
Longtime owners of The Pancake Farm to close iconic business...
-
A tough call for parade directors
Randy and Betsy Leinbach had a very tough decision to...
-
Sweigart’s last stand?
This one’s for you, “BIP!” That’s the message posted to...
-
Rock on with ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ at EPAC
Ephrata Performing Arts Center will be staging the musical...
- October 10, 2018
- 0
-
Rely on Hoffman Computer Associates for All Your Computer Needs
No matter what your computer needs may be, Hoffman...
- October 3, 2018
- 0
-
The Stunning Beauty of Autumn Arrives at Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley
The gorgeous colors of fall are arriving at Iron...
- October 3, 2018
- 0
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
-
Pauline Rekatas says:
-
Karen Stauffer says: