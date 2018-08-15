Rodney Atkins is Fall Fest headliner

I-105 WIOV radio station has announced the national artists that will be performing at the 27th Annual I-105 Turkey Hill Fallfest. Fallfest is an annual country music festival that will be held Sunday, Oct. 7, at Overlook Community Campus in Lancaster.

Headlining the show this year will be country music star, Rodney Atkins. Atkins has produced countless chart-topping hits and sold over 10 million albums in his career. The Knoxville, Tenn., native was named the Top New Male Vocalist at the 2006 ACM Awards and has six number one singles in his career. His biggest hits include “If You’re Going Through Hell,” “Watching You,” “These Are My People,” “Cleaning This Gun,” “It’s America,” and “Take a Back Road,” just to name a few. Atkins will be making his second appearance at Fallfest. His first came in 2011, when he headlined the event.

Joining Rodney on the Family Owned Markets Stage will be David Lee Murphy, Trent Harmon, Mitchell Tenpenny, Devon Nickoles, Sam Schmidthuber, and Olivia Farabaugh

The concert begins at 11 a.m. at Overlook Community Campus, in Manheim Township, Lancaster. Tickets go on sale Monday, August 20th for just $5, with children 5 and under admitted free.

Tickets can be purchased exclusively at all Turkey Hill Minit Market stores in Pennsylvania. For more show and artist information, visit wiov.com/fallfest-27.