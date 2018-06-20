Home   >   Entertainment   >   ‘Schoolhouse Rock’ at Mount Gretna

Gretna Theatre Kids Series will be presenting the musical “Schoolhouse Rock!” on June 23 at 11 a.m. at Gretna Theatre, 200 Pennsylvania Ave., Mount Gretna.

Based on the Emmy Award-winning cartoon series this hour-long show gives kids a chance to see how fun learning can be through creativity and music. It features favorite songs such as “Conjunction Junction,” “I’m Just a Bill,” and “Interplanet Janet.”

To purchase tickets, call the box office at 717-964-3627.

