See ‘Anne of Avonlea’ this weekend
50 years ago, in 1968, the first play was performed at Hinkletown Mennonite Church, and this year marks the 42nd consecutive play performed by the youth.. This year the production will be “Anne of Avonlea.”
Because of the well-known story of Anne and that it’s the 50th year since the start, the cast of “Anne of Avonlea” will be offering four showings at Cocalico Middle School, 650 S. Sixth St., Denver. Showings are Saturday, Nov. 3, at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday Nov. 4 at 2 and 7 p.m.
This event is free to all who would like to attend and you can reserve your seats 90 minutes before each showing.
The book, which has been read by millions since its publication some 30 years ago, relates the further chronicles of Anne Shirley who, as “Anne of Green Gables,” has long been one of the best loved of all fictional characters. In “Anne of Avonlea,” she is now a grown up girl of 17 and a school teacher.
A free will offering wil be accepted at intermission to support New Life for Girls and HYF Work Week 2019. For more information, call Hinkletown Mennonite Church at 717-354-5213 or follow Hinkletown Youth Play on Facebook
