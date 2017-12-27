- Dutch Apple’s 2018 season announced
Servant Stage Company’s 2018 season revealed
Servant Stage Company announced its 2018 season at an annual celebration and fundraiser event in the fall. The 2018 season line-up includes:
- “The Marvelous Wonderettes” (February and March) — Featuring the top hits of the ‘50s and ‘60s, take a cotton-candy-colored musical trip down memory lane to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet The Wonderettes, four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts.
- “Jukebox Saturday Night!” (May) — Drop a quarter in the jukebox and hear your favorite songs. Featuring a cast of young local talent (ages 14-18), attendees will hear one chart-topping, crowd-pleasing hit after another in Jukebox Saturday Night.
- “I’ll Fly Away: The Backwoods Bluegrass Band” (May-August) — Featuring Servant Stage’s most requested ensemble, I’ll Fly Away is a toe-tappin’ tribute to old-time Gospel music with the Backwoods Bluegrass Band and Friends! Fun and feel-good from start to finish, it’ll leave a smile on your face and a song in your heart.
- “Titanic: The Musical” (September) — Servant Stage’s largest production to date. Come aboard the ship of dreams in this Tony Award-winning Best Musical; a heart-stopping and riveting ride through the final moments of Titanic’s fateful journey.
- A Christmas Carol (November and December) — A faithful rendition of Charles Dickens’ timeless holiday tale of redemption, charity, and the spirit of Christmas, A Christmas Carol is a fantastical journey through Christmas Past, Present, and Future!
Performances will tour to locations across Lancaster County as Servant Stage seeks to make outstanding, uplifting and professional entertainment easily accessible to everyone. All shows will be offered at pay-what-you-will prices. Details can be found at servantstagecompany.com.
- Summer Camps — Servant Stage is also pleased to bring back their popular summer musical theatre camps for students ages 10-18, happening this year at Lancaster County Christian School, Leola campus. Students will rehearse and perform full-length student productions and participate in daily workshops and masterclasses with a camp staff of experienced theatre professionals.
Shows will be “Suessical Jr.” June 18-27; and “Into the Woods Jr.” July 9-18. To register, students may visit servantstagecompany.com/camps.
Servant Stage Company will be presenting “The Marvelous Wonderettes” in February and March.
