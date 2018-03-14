- Penn Cinema co-founder hopes to open two-screen theater in downtown Lancaster
- Winter Winds Down at Iron Valley and Miner’s Pub
- Showcase of Homes, March 1, 2018
- Reel Reviews: ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Annihilation’
- Welcome to Helping Hour
- Bound by wild desire: Lititz couple ‘Cashes’ in on love of theater
- Reel Reviews
- Dutch Apple’s 2018 season announced
- Disaster abounds: ‘Geostorm’ and ‘Happy Death Day’
- Reel Reviews: ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’
‘Show Boat’ opens March 22 at Dutch Apple
Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre will present “Show Boat” March 22 through April 28.
The timeline of the musical spans almost 50 years, from 1880 to 1927, and follows the lives, loves and heartbreaks of three generations of riverboat performers, while illuminating the racial and social changes that were shaping the country. The timeless score includes “Ol’ Man River,” “Can’t Help Lovin’ Dat Man,” and “Make Believe.”
Show Boat presented something unlike anything musical theatre had seen before when it was released in 1927. Previous to this, musical theatre was made up of vaudeville shows, operettas and “Show Boat” into a revolutionary musical. Songs were not just placed into the show for amusement, but rather came about naturally through a dramatic situation, foreshadowing what lies ahead. The show really captured a new depth that had not been seen before in musical theater. Show Boat was a turning point for musical theatre and stands the test of time as an all-time favorite.
Tickets ban be purchased by calling 717-898-1900, or online at DutchApple.com.
