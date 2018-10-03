- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
- Writer by day, anime extraordinaire by night
Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
‘Sister Act’ will be on the Dutch Apple stage through Nov. 10
When I was in high school in the early 1980s, my school didn’t have the funds to put on a giant musical like so many schools do today. Luckily, I discovered nearby Columbia Little Theater, where I landed a role as an ensemble nun in their production of “The Sound of Music.”
Years later, I dressed like a nun (twice!) in productions with my Sweet Adelines chorus. Crazy as it seems, a sisterhood grew between those of us who donned the habit — if only for a short time.
Sisterhood is a major theme in “Sister Act,” currently being staged at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre. The musical tells the hilarious story of Deloris Van Cartier, a wannabe diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder and the cops hide her in the last place anyone would think to look — a convent! Under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps the secluded sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own. The show is a sparkling (thanks to many, many sequins) tribute to the universal power of music and sisterhood.
The show is based on the 1992 film by the same name, which stars Whoopi Goldberg as Deloris. The film also spawned a sequel. Fans of the movies’ music — be warned! Those songs are not in the Broadway version of the story. But you won’t miss them. The ballads are moving, the comedic numbers are perfectly timed, and the big production numbers pack a wallop, audibly and visually.
It made me want to break out my nun costume and hop right up onstage with them.
The sisters
Kimberly Oliver makes her Dutch Apple debut as Deloris Van Cartier (a.k.a. Sister Mary Clarence), a role she had wanted to play for most of her adult life. She is a singer, actress, producer and lover of all things artistic. With a strong, clear voice and stellar comedic timing, her vocal performance blew Whoopi away (sorry, Whoopi).
The female cast as a whole delivered powerful vocals, but the most memorable came from Jama Bowen, who played Mother Superior, and Allison Fund, a Lititz native who portrayed shy postulate Sister Mary Robert.
Perhaps it’s my background or fondness of singing in a chorus, but I’m a sucker for large-group production numbers. The nun choir, in addition to being loads of fun to watch, were a treat to listen to as well. Add to that sensational, sequin-coated costumes and wild choreography, and it was a recipe for success.
The brothers
While the storyline lends itself to a female-heavy cast, the roles filled by men were not only pivotal, but varied and well-done.
Timothe Bittle does a handsome, yet scary, turn as Curtis Jackson, Deloris’ married boyfriend (who also happens to be a criminal). His cronies, Joey, Pablo, and TJ (Brian Kalinowski, Martin Boventre, and Thaddeus Piett) provide a portion of the show’s comic relief, followed closely by the increasingly wild antics of Robert Summers as Monsignor O’Hara.
My favorite performer among the fellas was Tyler Price, who played the role of Eddie Souther, a cop who’s had a longstanding crush on Deloris and makes it his mission to protect her at all costs. Having played both Jim in “Big River,” and Audrey II (the plant) in “Little Shop of Horrors,” it wasn’t a surprise that his voice and moves were perfectly suited for his soulful solos.
Welcome to the ‘70s
While the original movie was set in 1992 in San Francisco, the Broadway musical transports us back to Philadelphia, circa 1977. Disco undertones abounded — in the music, the sets, the lighting, the costumes, and the choreography.
The Dutch Apple stage is not very big, so the set designer was forced to be practical. Evan Adamson. managed to not only to evoke a perfectly retro feel to each scene, but also keep it economical. Add that vibrant and colorful lighting, designed by Russell Thompson, and John White’s 70s-ready costumes, and the scene was set. Speaking of costumes, I was blown away by the many costume changes the actors (many of whom played multiple roles) executed backstage so quickly between scenes. One costume change happens onstage so quickly that I thought I imagined it. (I didn’t).
Dinner Theatre
I would be remiss if I didn’t briefly talk about the “Dinner Theatre” part of the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre experience. Along with most Dutch Apple productions, patrons also get to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet meal prior to the show. Dinner is served in two well-appointed buffet lines, with salad, bread, soup, and homemade desserts. I highly recommend the signature “dutch apple” pie. The day we attended, there were four meat options, and one vegetarian, as well as numerous sides. Everything was delicious; comments from surrounding tables concurred.
From movie to musical
I’m always a little wary of musicals made based on movies or books. I don’t adjust well to change. However, at the heart of both the movie and the musical, “Sister Act” is about the beautiful and powerful bonds that form when a group of women pulls together to accomplish something. It’s not a lesson I needed to learn, but I certainly didn’t mind being reminded.
Purchase tickets to “Sister Act” at dutchapple.com or by calling their box office at 717-898-1900.
Melissa Hunnefield is the features editor for the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes your feedback and comments at mhunnefield.eph@lnpnews.com.
About Melissa Hunnefield
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
‘Sister Act’ will be on the Dutch Apple stage through...
-
Oktoberfest: Ephrata-style
Oktoberfest is in full swing. The 16-day celebration in...
-
Fly in a B-17
AA, The Experimental Aircraft Association, is bringing their beautifully...
-
Next Travelogue will discover ‘Yellowstone Trails & Tails’
The second presentation of the Rotary Club of Lititz...
- This week at the movies….
-
Harvest Days are here again
With a pumpkin patch, wagon rides, music, food, and...
-
Rely on Tire Consultants for your Autumn Road Trips
It’s always a pleasure to take a road trip in...
- Posted September 26, 2018
- 0
-
Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
‘Sister Act’ will be on the Dutch Apple stage...
-
Oktoberfest: Ephrata-style
Oktoberfest is in full swing. The 16-day celebration...
-
Fly in a B-17
AA, The Experimental Aircraft Association, is bringing their...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
-
Pauline Rekatas says:
-
Karen Stauffer says: