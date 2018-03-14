Home   >   Entertainment   >   St. Patty’s Day music at Eicher Arts

St. Patty’s Day music at Eicher Arts

By on March 14, 2018

 

Rizzetta’s Tones, a Celtic and folk band, will feature many Irish tunes in a St. Patrick’s Day-themed program March 18 at 2 p.m. at the Eicher Arts Center, 409 Cocalico St., Ephrata.

Admission is free. Donations to the non-profit Eicher Center will be accepted. Refreshments will be provided.

The four members of the band sing and play a variety of instruments, including button accordion, hammer dulcimer, silver flute, guitar, and high and low whistles. The band’s March 18 show will kick off the Eicher’s 2018 series of admission-free Sunday afternoon performances.

Rizzetta’s Tones is named after Sam Rizzetta, an American player and designer of hammer dulcimer. According to Bill Stine of Rizzetta’s Tones, even though these aren’t strictly Irish traditional instruments, “They fit very well with Irish music, because of their ability to be both rhythmic and harmonic, going back and forth very quickly. They lend themselves both as exciting solo instruments, as well as being able to provide beautiful background material for songs.”

St. Patrick’s Day-themed concerts by Rizzetta’s Tones have drawn large, enthusiastic crowds to the Eicher House in March the past few years.

“Eicher is small enough to keep the audience very close, which we like,” Stine said, “and large enough in all dimensions to provide a fine environment for acoustic instruments. Eicher draws a crowd of all ages, many of whom are very knowledgeable concerning the music we play. We find it all very satisfying, and that makes for a very pleasant experience for all.”

To learn more, call 717-738-3084.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *