Summer dance classes planned
Laurel Dance Company will be holding a six-week summer session of classes June 18 through Aug. 3 at the studio at 514 E. Main St., Ephrata.
Classes being offered are as follows:
Monday nights
- Emotions in Motion (up to age 12) and Mindful Movement (Teens and above) — these classes are for those with autism and others that are intellectually challenged.
- Intermediate/Advanced Ballet Technique
- Intermediate/Advanced Pointe
- Intermediate/Advanced Tap
Tuesday nights
- Creative Movement for ages 2-3 years
- Dance Explorers for ages (4-5)
- Elementary Ballet for ages 5 and up
- Intermediate and Advanced Musical Theater
Wednesday nights
- Beginning/Pre-Pointe Technique and Pre-Pointe Conditioning
- Elementary Tap
- Elementary Musical Theater
- Intermediate/Advanced Modern and Jazz.
Friday nights
- Beginning/Pre-Pointe Ballet Technique followed by Pre-Pointe Conditioning
- Intermediate/Advanced Ballet Technique followed by Intermediate/Advanced Pointe
It is suggested for all ballet students who dance on pointe to take two Ballet Technique classes per week in addition to their pointe classes. Class times and days are subject to change based on class size and registration.
For more information, call the studio at 717-466-5800, email laureldancecompany@yahoo.com, or visit laureldance.org.
East Cocalico computer breach investigation continues
East Cocalico Police Chief, Darrick Keppley, told supervisors at their...

No concerns with Denver's 2017 audit
Tracey Rash, a certified public accountant from Maher Duessel, declared...

West Cocalico supervisors honor zoning decision
A contentious zoning hearing board decision on a local "no-impact"...
