‘Super’ celebration: Area native organizes tribute to late Hollywood stars from 1950s ‘Man-of-Steel’ TV series

It’s not everyday that one gets to hob-knob with Hollywood celebrities.

But it happened last month to Cocalico-area native Jim Nolt.

He was among the 100-plus friends of former cast members of the Adventures of Superman television show who gathered to pay tribute to some of the late stars of the show at a luncheon at the Renaissance Hotel in Los Angeles; all .

Nolt was a huge factor in organizing the event.

They all came to recognize the accomplishments of the series, reflect on the joy of the show, and especially to honor late series’ actors Noel Neill (Lois Lane) and Jack Larson (Jimmy Olsen).

So what drove Nolt’s passion for the series, as well as for George Reeves, who led the cast on the small screen?

“Although I’ve seen him in many other movies and TV shows, there was something different about him when he portrayed Superman,” he said of the former actor who died in 1959. “He stood for something… fairness, justice, and kindness. He displayed compassion and had a quiet strength. His Superman was never too proud or boastful.”

Later in life, trying to be Superman off-screen was difficult for Reeves in several ways, says Nolt. At personal appearances, he was expected to fly.

“How do you look into young kids’ eyes and try to explain to them why you can’t do that for them?” asked Nolt. “I think that must have been the hardest part of being Superman for him,” he added.

According to Nolt, a tour of state fairs in the summer of 1957 was not managed well. Reeves’ publicist failed to promote it, and in at least one city, the former Man of Steel peered out from the stage to an audience of only a handful. But the show still went on, and he did it all with a smile on his face.

June’s event was a joint effort between Nolt and co-organizer Larry Ward, who was Neill’s friend and manager for the last fifteen years of her life. According to Nolt, Neill loved to get out and meet her fans. During those years, she and Larry criss-crossed the country on several occasions.

Two days after June’s event, a special outing included stops at several filming locations of the series.

“We were able to locate one site that I enjoyed visiting very much,” said Nolt. In the 1951 episode ‘The Mind Machine’, a man races up a hillside with Clark and Lois in pursuit. At the top, after getting a flat tire, the man commandeers a school bus with children aboard. Lois and the bus driver follow while Clark finds an excuse to stay behind. At the top of that hill, Clark changes to Superman and begins his rescue of the kids.

“I’m so glad to be a part of this,” said actress Beverly Washburn, who shared time on the silver screen with Reeves in 1951.

“Who knew that sixty-seven years ago as I was sitting in that bed on the set of “Superman and the Mole-Men” with those creatures climbing in my window, that I would now be at a luncheon celebrating the Adventures of Superman!”

“This interest in George Reeves that started out with me watching alone in my family’s living room has grown into a network of remarkable friends,” Nolt said. “I came to know many of the cast members and other actors who appeared in the series.”

Nolt noted a special thanks to Dr. Don Rhoden of Plattsmouth, Neb., who first had the idea in 1988 to connect with others who enjoyed the TV series.

Rhoden published two issues of a magazine he called ‘The Adventures Continue’, and when he couldn’t continue, Nolt took it over in 1989, eventually expanding it to the web.

“The death of Neill and Larson sparked this luncheon and visit to filming spots,” Nolt added. “It’s my desire to say ‘thank you’ to all involved with the show.”

