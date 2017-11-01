Home   >   Entertainment   >   Travelogue headed to Germany, Switzerland

By on November 1, 2017

The Rotary Club of Lititz Travel & Adventure Series of the season will continue on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Warwick High School Performing Arts Center, 301 W. Orange St., Lititz. There will be two showings, at 2 and 7:30 p.m., with musical entertainment 30 minutes prior to each show.

Attendees will travel to Germany and Switzerland with Marlin Darrah. In Munich, where locals specialize in good living, visit boisterous markets and go-for-Baroque palaces, while office workers surf in the Isar River. Heading into the foothills of the Alps, tour the fairy-tale castles of “Mad” King Ludwig, and cross into Tirol to conquer a desolate ruined castle. Then, climb atop the Zugspitze, the highest point in Germany.

Cruising the Rhine River, dodge riverboat traffic and the legendary Loreley. After climbing castles and descending into dungeons, relax with Rhine wine. Then you will tour Burg Eltz — a lived-in castle where the noble lady still puts out fresh flowers. From there, travel to the walled town of Rothenburg to see Germany’s best wood carving, a vivid dose of medieval punishment, and a tour with the night watchman of the town’s lamp-lit ramparts.

The village of Berchtesgaden, Germany, sits at the base of the Alps on the Austrian border.

Darrah is the award-winning executive director and cinematographer of Portland, Oregon-based production company, International Film & Video. Darrah’s 34 years of production experience have taken him to more than 140 countries worldwide, yielding more than 70 documentary and travel-adventure programs that have aired on PBS, History Channel, Discovery Channel and more. Darrah has produced promotional programs for dozens of international travel-adventure clients (e.g. Society Expeditions, TraveLearn, Exploration Cruise Lines, etc.). Several respected stock footage companies (including National Geographic) represent thousands of Darrah’s best international HD shots.

General admission tickets are sold at the door. The cost is $7 for adults and $3 for students. Season tickets, which can be used at any show, cost $35 for adults and $12 for students. Season tickets can be purchased from any Rotary Club of Lititz member, or from the Lititz Public Library.

Net funds from travelogue are given to more than 30 non-profit service groups each year, as well as providing college loans and scholarships to many local students.

To learn more, contact Dean Brandt at 717-626-4520.

