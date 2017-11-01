- Disaster abounds: ‘Geostorm’ and ‘Happy Death Day’
- Reel Reviews: ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’
- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
- Bluetrain will kick off shindig season
- AJ’s pop up mini golf fundraiser returns
- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
Travelogue headed to Germany, Switzerland
The Rotary Club of Lititz Travel & Adventure Series of the season will continue on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Warwick High School Performing Arts Center, 301 W. Orange St., Lititz. There will be two showings, at 2 and 7:30 p.m., with musical entertainment 30 minutes prior to each show.
Attendees will travel to Germany and Switzerland with Marlin Darrah. In Munich, where locals specialize in good living, visit boisterous markets and go-for-Baroque palaces, while office workers surf in the Isar River. Heading into the foothills of the Alps, tour the fairy-tale castles of “Mad” King Ludwig, and cross into Tirol to conquer a desolate ruined castle. Then, climb atop the Zugspitze, the highest point in Germany.
Cruising the Rhine River, dodge riverboat traffic and the legendary Loreley. After climbing castles and descending into dungeons, relax with Rhine wine. Then you will tour Burg Eltz — a lived-in castle where the noble lady still puts out fresh flowers. From there, travel to the walled town of Rothenburg to see Germany’s best wood carving, a vivid dose of medieval punishment, and a tour with the night watchman of the town’s lamp-lit ramparts.
Darrah is the award-winning executive director and cinematographer of Portland, Oregon-based production company, International Film & Video. Darrah’s 34 years of production experience have taken him to more than 140 countries worldwide, yielding more than 70 documentary and travel-adventure programs that have aired on PBS, History Channel, Discovery Channel and more. Darrah has produced promotional programs for dozens of international travel-adventure clients (e.g. Society Expeditions, TraveLearn, Exploration Cruise Lines, etc.). Several respected stock footage companies (including National Geographic) represent thousands of Darrah’s best international HD shots.
General admission tickets are sold at the door. The cost is $7 for adults and $3 for students. Season tickets, which can be used at any show, cost $35 for adults and $12 for students. Season tickets can be purchased from any Rotary Club of Lititz member, or from the Lititz Public Library.
Net funds from travelogue are given to more than 30 non-profit service groups each year, as well as providing college loans and scholarships to many local students.
To learn more, contact Dean Brandt at 717-626-4520.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Travelogue headed to Germany, Switzerland
The Rotary Club of Lititz Travel & Adventure Series of...
-
Hess, Gehman will marry
Robert and Laurie Hess of Lititz are excited to announce...
-
Births – Reported Nov. 1, 2017
ALTHOUSE, Caroline, Ephrata, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Oct....
-
Roll with it!
(Photo by Art Petrosemolo) Dutchland Rollers’ jammer Chrissy Wooms (center),...
- This week at the movies…
-
Dutch Apple now showing ‘The Buddy Holly Story’
The Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre will stage “Buddy — The...
-
Denver Borough Hosts Four Special Halloween Events
A Parade, Trick or Treat Night, Haunted Forest and...
- Posted October 26, 2017
- 0
-
Travelogue headed to Germany, Switzerland
The Rotary Club of Lititz Travel & Adventure Series...
-
Hess, Gehman will marry
Robert and Laurie Hess of Lititz are excited to...
-
Births – Reported Nov. 1, 2017
ALTHOUSE, Caroline, Ephrata, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz,...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
-
dave weaver says:
-
maribeth petery says: