Taste of the Town – April 16, 2014 Edition

From hand-crafted pasta to rich tomato sauce, Riviera Ristorante Italiano makes dishes with real Italian flavor.

At Riviera, they make delicious hand-crafted pasta specialties, like traditional Italian dishes like Baked Ziti, Fettuccine Alfredo, Lasagna, Ravioli or Manicotti. They also have Italian pasta dishes that are a bit more unusual, like Penne Amatriciana and Conchiglie al Formagio.

Owned by the DiMaggio family, Rivieria has an extensive menu that ranges from classic Italian fare to casual foods like pizza, stromboli and subs. At Riviera Ristorante Italiano, it’s almost like taking a trip to Italy, where you can enjoy the  nest veal, chicken, seafood and pasta dishes. And it’s right here in Reamtown at 1405 North Reading Road.

The menu has many choices. Riviera has one of the largest selections of veal dishes, or in Italian “vitello.” There are choices that include Vitello alla Marsala in a rich marsala with mushrooms, or Vitello alla Piccata, which is a lemon butter sauce with capers. You can also savor Vitello Parmigiana, Vitello Scaloppini and more.

The chicken and seafood selection is equally impressive, and includes chicken entrees like Pollo Cacciatore in a sauce with fresh mushrooms, olives, peppers, capers and onions, as well as Pollo Alfredo with a creamy cheese sauce. One of the most popular seafood dishes is the Frutti di Mare with an array of scallops, clams, shrimp and crabmeat.

The casual fare is even more extensive, with dozens of sandwiches, strombolis, stuffed pizzas, Silician pizza, Neapolitan pizza and specialty pizzas like bruschetta pizza and taco pizza. There are hot subs like cheesesteaks and cheeseburger subs, as well as cold subs like Italian subs and veggie subs. You could eat a different sub everyday for almost two months! Riviera Ristorante Italiano is a great place for a romantic dinner for two, a big family gathering or getting together with friends. There is a full bar with cocktails, wine and beer. The skylights, terra cotta tile oor, Italian tile work, granite accents and warm color scheme make it welcoming for lunch, dinner or evening snacks with appetizers like calamari and bruschetta. There are excellent soups and salads too, if you are looking for something light. The lunch specials are great every day of the week.

Open seven days a week, Riviera Ristorante Italiano hours are Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. You can dine in, pick up or have your food delivered. There are also catering services available for your parties and get-togethers. To find out more, call 336-3879.