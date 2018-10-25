Shirley Gehman Kline, 87, Bugle, Grapevine writer, Adamstown Library supporter Shirley Gehman Kline died peacefully in her sleep on Monday,... Posted October 26, 2018

All Your Favorite Fall Flavors come to Fiorentino’s From crisp apples to pumpkin to hearty mushrooms, Fiorentino’s has... Posted October 25, 2018

Drive Safer this Fall with Tire Consultants Fall is finally here. Now’s the time to start checking... Posted October 24, 2018

Still time to get those pumpkins This fall, your local farm market has pumpkins, but probably... Posted October 24, 2018

EASD supports changes in grad requirements One size never did fit all and that’s why administrators... Posted October 24, 2018

Nancy Lee Heiser, 57, homemaker, enjoyed gardening, going to the beach, helping others Nancy Lee Heiser, 57, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday,... Posted October 24, 2018