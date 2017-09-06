- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
There is Always Something Special at Gus’s Keystone Restaurant
At Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant in Ephrata, there is always something special for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
How about a hearty bowl of Gus’s own chili, garnished with chopped onions and cheese? Wouldn’t you love a tenderloin tips sandwich with fresh-cut French fries? Or something super healthy, like the Super Food Salad with kale, Brussels sprouts, zucchini, spinach, carrots, turnips blueberries, craisins, strawberries and walnuts?
Each day at Gus’s there are 27 different specials that range from comfort food favorites like chicken and waffles and pork and sauerkraut to seafood and pasta specials. That’s right. There are 27 items in addition to the regular menu. And that’s pretty huge already.
In a hurry for lunch? Try a soup and sandwich combo with one of three daily soups, like chicken noodle, beef vegetable or cream of potato, and 12 different sandwiches, such as roasted turkey and Provolone panini or cheesesteak panini. To top it off, dessert is included with a choice from ice cream and puddings.
The menu is packed with a variety of options. Gus’s is a great place to catch a bounty of seafood, like broiled jumbo lump crab cakes, baked stuffed flounder, fresh succulent dry sea scallops, fantail shrimp, deep fried coconut shrimp, baked Greek haddock, rainbow trout, fried oysters and portobello mushroom stuffed with crabmeat.
Love pasta? Then you have to try Gus’s great pasta selections, such as the tasty rustic penne with shrimp, grilled chicken, ham, penne pasta, onions and mushrooms topped with garlic cream sauce and baked in a casserole dish until it’s all hot and bubbly. Other pasta favorites include fettuccine Alfredo with chicken, shrimp, scallops or broccoli, as well as homemade baked lasagna, eggplant Parmesan, spaghetti and classic penne with sausage, onions and blush sauce.
Salads include grilled chicken berry walnut salad bowl, with mixed greens, fresh strawberries and blueberries, walnuts and Parmesan cheese and Cobb salad with grilled or crispy fried chicken, hard-boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles and bacon.
Breakfast at Gus’s is served all day, with choices like eggs Benedict, creamed chipped beef, steak and eggs, eggs anyway you please, breakfast sandwiches, omelets, pancakes, French toast, Belgian waffles and a breakfast feast with just about everything you can imagine.
Best of all, whenever you and your family come to Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant, you always feel welcome by Gus’s family, which includes Gus Kourgelis, his wife Eleni, daughters Lemonia (Lem) and Evangelia (Lia), and son-in-law Dino Papazekos.
Located right across from K-Mart, at 3687 Rothsville Road, hours at Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant are 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily. To find out more, call 738-7381 or check the website at www.guskeystone.com.taste-of-town-compressed
-
