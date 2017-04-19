Always Something Special at the Penguin Hotel Restaurant

Advertisement

Any day of the week, any season of the year, there is always something special at the Penguin Hotel in Mount Airy.

That might be a tasty burger on Burger Night on Monday, like the popular pizza burger or the black and bleu burger. There are six special burgers to choose from. Then there is Taco Tuesday, with you guessed it- tacos. Try one of the special tacos, like the baked haddock taco, salmon taco or the taco salad.

Wednesday is Steak Night and the highlight is the tender Black Diamond Steak with fresh hand-cut French fries. Be sure to check out Thursday Wing Night, with a variety of tasty wings from mild to hot, plus raspberry habanero, Thai peanut and Caribbean dry rub. Friday is Fish Night with sea-worthy fish like baked haddock with hand-cut French fries.

With Mother’s Day coming up on May 14, you can treat Mom to a special menu with four entrees, including prime rib, seafood and chicken dishes, with a bottle of wine, all for just $40 for two. The regular Penguin menu is also available.

Penguin Hotel is open seven days a week, starting at 11 a.m. and after Memorial Day, Sundays will be extra special with the ever-popular Seafood Bucket, featuring corn, red bliss potatoes, a half-pound of crab legs, a half-pound of shrimp and a pound of clams in fl avorful garlic butter sauce. In Spring, the new deck will be opening so you can enjoy dining outside in the country air with a view of the mountains. It’s a great way to enjoy an afternoon or evening with friends. The upstairs dining room has been completely remodeled, and it offers a great spot for parties and get-togethers for up to 25 people.

When you arrive at the Penguin Hotel, you will notice a sign that says, “Come in as strangers, leave as friends.” Every day of the week, the Penguin has a full line-up of food, such as quesadillas, peel & eat shrimp, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, Philly cheese steaks, grilled Caesar salad and Penguin fried chicken salad.

Located at 55 East Church Road in Stevens, the historic 1800s tavern was once known as the Mt. Airy Hotel. It’s been completely renovated and remodeled, retaining much of that history, but with a warm, friendly feel. There are pressed tin ceilings, copper top bars, hardwood fl oors and dark maple chairs and tables that were handcrafted in Myerstown. The Penguin Hotel got its name back in the 1980s when Bill Hughes purchased the tavern in the middle of the cold, frosty winter. Hughes made the comment that “only penguins could live out here.” The name stuck, it’s been known as the Penguin Hotel ever since.

The Penguin Hotel is just past the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police headquarters. For reservations or to find out more, call 733-8142.

Download (PDF, 2.84MB)