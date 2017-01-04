American Legion Post 429: Ephrata’s Best Kept Secret

You don’t have to be a member to enjoy the great food at American Legion Post 429 in Ephrata.

Whether you are a member of the American Legion or a member of the community, American Legion Post 429 welcomes you to savor the delicious lunch and dinner choices on Wednesday through Saturday.

You can dine on a selection of all- American fare, like juicy burgers, chicken tenders, tasty wings, Maryland crab soup, crab cakes, Caesar salad, fish and chips, sautéed tenderloin tips, chicken Alfredo, spaghetti with marina sauce and much more.

The chef at Post 429 is Louis Chabot, who has built quite a reputation in the area for fine cuisine. Don’t let the French name fool you. Even though Chef Louis is trained in French culinary skills and was the chef at the Restaurant at Doneckers, he loves preparing food with American regional roots. He was the executive chef at a ski resort in Stowe, Vermont before coming to Ephrata, and has also worked at F&M College and in Bucks County, Pa.

As an Army veteran, Chef Louis is proud to be serving as chef at the American Legion Post 429. He plans a menu that caters to relaxed, casual tastes. Among his specialties are filet mignon, crab cakes, chicken parmesan and lots of innovative weekend specials.

Since the restaurant opened to the public, it has become one of Ephrata’s best kept secrets. There are appetizers, soups, sandwiches, dinner entrees and much more. Wednesday and Thursday specials include wings and a burger basket with fries, along with cheese steak with fries on Thursday.

Even if you are not quite sure where Post 429 is, chances are that you have seen it or stopped in. Tucked away along the Cocalico Creek at 300 Cocalico Street, it’s close to the Ephrata Playhouse in the Park, the Eicher Center, the Ephrata Park and the Ephrata Swimming Pool.

There’s plenty of free parking and the post hosts many special events and receptions. If you have an event coming up, be sure to check into Post 429.

Newly updated, American Legion Cloister Post 429 is open for lunch on Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner is Wednesday through Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. There is always something going on at Post 429, like Country Line Dancing on Thursdays, with lessons at 6:30 p.m. and dancing at 7:30 p.m. Friday Night Dance Party is being held on Jan. 27th & Feb. 24th, with lessons at 6:30 p.m. and dancing at 7:30 p.m. Starting in May, you won’t want to miss the action with Motorcycle Sundays.

American Legion Cloister Post 429 is also great for special events, meetings and receptions. To find out more, call 717-733-2576 or check the website at www.ephrataamericanlegion429.com or like them on Facebook. You can also get information on memberships, including social memberships.

