At Evergreen Diner You Can Get Anything You Want

No matter what you are hungry for, you can get it at Evergreen Diner.

Want a tasty deli style sandwich? A fresh salad with healthy ingredients? A complete dinner with all the trimmings? A hearty breakfast with all your favorites? You’ll find it all, and much more, at Evergreen Diner.

The classic diner food at Evergreen Diner includes sandwiches, salads, burgers, cheese steaks, soups, hearty entrees, pasta, seafood, salads, steak, chicken and all your other favorites. You could have something different almost every day.

There are weekday breakfast, daily lunch specials and daily dinner specials. For breakfast, lunch or dinner, Evergreen Diner has everything you could possibly want.

The menu has Italian specialties like spaghetti and chicken parmesan, sandwiches like the Greek chicken wrap, Cuban sandwiches, Monte Cristo, burgers and hot open face sandwiches. There are steaks, jumbo shrimp, seafood samplers, chicken dishes, classic roast turkey, broiled crab cakes, meat loaf, and chicken croquettes, to name just a few.

The Evergreen Diner is the ideal place to satisfy your craving for French toast and bacon at 3 o’clock in the afternoon, or scrambled eggs, sausage and home fries for dinner. At Evergreen Diner, you can have breakfast just about any time you want it, whether it’s for lunch, dinner, supper, a snack or, of course, for breakfast.

Of course, all-day breakfast is served at breakfast time, and the huge selection includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, bacon, French toast, and hearty omelets like the Western omelet with peppers, onions and ham, or the Philly cheesesteak omelet with steak, cheese and sauce.

Children love the Evergreen Diner and they always feel welcome. The Kid’s Corner menu has all their favorites like chicken fingers, burgers and much more. Senior Citizens have special menu choices, too, with smaller portions and prices.

The Evergreen Diner is a classic diner with that hometown feel. It’s also modern, with new menu choices and a stylish interior with a color scheme that is pleasantly relaxing.

Located on Route 272 at the Weis Markets shopping center, Evergreen Diner is open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. For information, call 717-738-9130, or check the website at www.evergreendiner.net.