Brighten Your Day with Breakfast at Gus’s Keystone Restaurant

Wouldn’t you love to wake up to a delicious breakfast of a rolled pancake filled with creamy yogurt and topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, banana and crunchy housemade granola?

How about a healthy breakfast of perfectly poached eggs on a bed of avocado with tomato and feta cheese?

Perhaps you crave a hearty all-American breakfast with two eggs, two pancakes, two strips of bacon and two sausage links?

Maybe you want something indulgent like Chesapeake Benedict with poached eggs, crabcakes and creamy Hollandaise sauce?

Breakfast at Gus’s Keystone Restaurant in Ephrata means that you can have just about anything you want with an ever-changing array of specials and daily specials that include the quiche of the day and the baked oatmeal of the day. Even better, there is an all-day breakfast menu with a selection of breakfast favorites after 11 a.m., so you can enjoy breakfast for lunch, dinner or just about anytime at all.

The breakfast menu at Gus’s is filled with everything you love, like poached eggs with spinach and feta, French toast with New York style challah bread, raisin bread French toast, sourdough French toast, stuffed French toast with sweet vanilla cream cheese and fresh fruit, and Gus’s own homemade banana bread French toast.

That’s just the half of it. Breakfast at Gus’s also features golden pancakes with maple syrup, multigrain pancakes, granola pancakes, yogurt parfait with granola and berries, Belgian waffles with berries and whipped cream, creamed chipped beef, sausage gravy on biscuits, classic Eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon and hollandaise, a breakfast burrito, or the Mykonos omelette with asparagus, onion and feta, Mexican omelette with chorizo sausage, onions, peppers and cheddar, hearty steak and eggs, and much more.

Customers rave about the great home fries that are cooked to crisp perfection. Many of them cannot start the day without Gus’s freshly brewed bottomless cup of coffee, available in house. They’ll keep refilling your cup until you feel wide awake and ready to face the day.

Gus’s uses fresh, local ingredients like homegrown tomatoes and berries in their salads, like the Greek salad, grilled chicken walnut berry salad, fresh strawberry salad and California chicken Cobb salad. There are great lunch and dinner specials too, with entrees like roast turkey, crabcakes, grilled ham steak, tender roast beef, spaghetti, stuffed flounder, ham loaf, chicken and biscuits, fish and chips, center thick cut pork chops and broasted chicken, along with soups, salads, sandwiches and Greek specialties.

Gus’s Keystone is located right across from K-Mart, at 3687 Rothsville Road, Ephrata. You’re family at Gus’s with a warm welcome from the entire family, which includes Gus Kourgelis, wife Eleni, daughters Lemonia (Lem) and Evangelia (Lia), and son-in-law Dino Papazekos. Hours are Sunday-Thursday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m and Friday-Saturday 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call 717-738-7381 or check the website at www.guskeystone.com.