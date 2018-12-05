- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
Celebrate a Season of Holiday Cheer at Fiorentino’s
Advertisement
It’s the holiday season at Fiorentino’s with all your favorite festive cocktails, delicious food, musical entertainment and much more.
Celebrate with a holiday cocktail created just for the season. Santa’s Cap features coconut rum, pomegranate and cranberry. Santa’s Little Helper is made with black cherry bourbon, apricot preserves and lemon. How about a refreshing Holiday Sangria with red pomegranate and green apple. Cranberry Mimosa blends champagne and cranberry juice. Then there is Mrs. Claus’s Punch with raspberry vodka, butterscotch schnapps and Bailey’s Irish Cream.
Be sure to join the festivities at Fiorentino’s annual Christmas Party on December 12, with sing-a-along Christmas caroling to get you into the spirit of the season.
There is something special every day at Fiorentino’s, like Tuesday with $5 appetizers, including chicken quesadillas, eggplant fries, 1/2 dozen wings, meatball sliders, bruschetta, fried pickles and mac ’n cheese bites— with Sam Adams pints.
On Wednesday, it’s $5 Pasta Night, with a choice of spaghetti & meatballs, linguini with clam sauce, eggplant parmesan, penne primavera, cheese ravioli, and much more.
Lunch is also a great deal, so be sure to check out the lunch specials, with choices like chicken Caesar salad, black bean burger, fish & chips, chicken parmesan or pepperoni iPie.
The new winter menu arrives at Fiorentino’s in December with lots of great specials including steak, chicken, fish and pasta dishes. Try one of Fiorentino’s great dishes, like the Risotto Kayleigh with chicken medallions, shrimp, tomatoes, caramelized shallots in champagne sauce.
You can also order carry-out catering for your family, friends or office events. Fiorentino’s can cater your holiday events for carry-out ease, or you can schedule your event at Fiorentino’s with a great menu selection. It’s just what you need to make event planning easy and fun.
It’s always a great time at Fiorentino’s at the wide open bar and dining area, with comfortable seating and a great view of airplanes taking off and landing at Lancaster Airport. To make reservations or to get more information, call today at 717-569-6732, or check the website at fiorentinos.com.taste-town-120518-compressed
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Messick’s Christmas Light Show Raises Money for Local Charities
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — The Christmas light show at Messicks is...
- Posted December 6, 2018
- 0
-
Be Ready for Winter Weather with Tire Consultants
We have already had a taste of what winter has...
-
Celebrate a Season of Holiday Cheer at Fiorentino’s
It’s the holiday season at Fiorentino’s with all your favorite...
-
Cocalico School District accepts clean audit
On Nov. 19, Cocalico School District accepted a clean audit...
-
Ephrata chosen to host Women Veterans Retreat
Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Pennsylvania has chosen Ephrata...
-
Cocalico School District committed to SRO
The Cocalico School District remains committed to bringing a school...
-
Council will vote on no-tax-hike, budget Dec. 10
Ephrata Borough’s 2019 proposed budget comes with good news and...
-
Messick’s Christmas Light Show Raises Money for Local Charities
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — The Christmas light show at Messicks...
- December 6, 2018
- 0
-
Be Ready for Winter Weather with Tire Consultants
We have already had a taste of what winter...
- December 5, 2018
- 0
-
Celebrate a Season of Holiday Cheer at Fiorentino’s
It’s the holiday season at Fiorentino’s with all your...
- December 5, 2018
- 0
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Luis C Banda says:
-
Eric Lewis says:
-
Helene Heuyard says: