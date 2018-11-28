- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
Celebrate the Season at Zig’s Bakery and Café
Advertisement
Snickerdoodles dusted with cinnamon. Melt-in-your-mouth Moravian sugar cake. Sugar cookies decorated with red and green sprinkles. Zesty cranberry orange relish. These are just a few of the flavors of the holiday season at Zig’s Bakery and Café.
For all of your holiday celebrations, Zig’s has all the great food to make your festivities extra special. From freshly baked cookies to soft-as-clouds potato dinner rolls to all your favorite pies and cakes, Zig’s has it all.
If you are too busy to cook, let Zig’s take over for you. It’s a great place to pick up deli and bakery goods, as well as to stop by for a delicious meal for breakfast, lunch, dinner or an afternoon snack.
Zig’s Bakery and Café has breakfast treats like scones, quiche, breakfast sandwiches, coffee cake, coffee, tea and more. For lunch, enjoy freshly made sandwiches, with freshly baked bread like honey wheat, country white, baguette, croissants, and sourdough boule. There’s an abundance of salads and side dishes, as well as hearty soups, like chicken pot pie or tomato bisque. The baked goods include cupcakes, pies, scones and much more, along with heartwarming coffee beverages.
Now that the holiday season is here, be sure to mark your calendar for the Christmas Begins in the Barn celebration sponsored by Zig’s and Brick Gables. The festivities will be held on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Brick Gables. This is a fundraiser for the local first responders, who are always there to help when they are needed in an emergency, whether it’s a fire, an accident or a medical emergency. Your donation will go directly to the local first responders here in the Lititz area.
Bring your whole family for the Christmas fun. The beautiful stone and brick barn will be decorated for the holidays. The Christmas party will feature children’s activities, Christmas music, holiday fare and community spirit as everyone joins together to celebrate. Zig’s Bakery & Café will be open, so you can stop to pick up your favorite bakery and deli items.
It’s also a great time to pick up gift certificates for the your friends and family for the holidays. Be sure to stop by anytime to get gift baskets for your friends and family. If you are not sure what they want, a gift certificate is perfect, so they can pick out all their favorites.
Zig’s is located at 800 East Newport Road, Lititz, and hours are Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 7 a.m.-3 p.m. To find out more or to place an order, call 626-7981 and be sure to check out the website at www.zigsbakery.com and like Zig’s on Facebook. Contact www.brickgables.com for details on Brick Gables wedding, event and catering venue.taste-of-town-112818-compressed
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Celebrate the Season at Zig’s Bakery and Café
Snickerdoodles dusted with cinnamon. Melt-in-your-mouth Moravian sugar cake. Sugar cookies...
-
Erdine L. Hehnly, 82, worked at Woolworth, sang in choir at Hope UMC, loved people, life
Erdine L. Hehnly, 82, of Ephrata, passed away to be...
-
Denver council disappointed by lack of cooperation
Denver council at their Nov. 26 meeting expressed dismay over...
-
Thomas M. Donnelly, 67, Avco retiree, Cub Scoutmaster, liked listening to music, Philly sports fan
Thomas M. Donnelly, 67, of Ephrata, and formerly of Levittown,...
-
William C. Knight Sr., 64, self-employed builder, enjoyed woodcarving, outdoorsman
William “Bill” C. Knight Sr., 64, of Ephrata, and formerly...
-
Deaths of Local Interest – Nov. 28, 2018
Amos G. Kulp, 81, of Manheim, passed away peacefully, at...
-
Clair S. Stoner, 82, farmer in Gouglersville, Sears technician, enjoyed hunting, electronics
Clair S. Stoner, 82, of Reading passed away Wednesday, Nov....
-
Celebrate the Season at Zig’s Bakery and Café
Snickerdoodles dusted with cinnamon. Melt-in-your-mouth Moravian sugar cake. Sugar...
-
Erdine L. Hehnly, 82, worked at Woolworth, sang in choir at Hope UMC, loved people, life
Erdine L. Hehnly, 82, of Ephrata, passed away to...
-
Denver council disappointed by lack of cooperation
Denver council at their Nov. 26 meeting expressed dismay...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Eric Lewis says:
-
Helene Heuyard says:
-
Yoder says: