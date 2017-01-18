At Chancey’s Pub, It’s All About the Food

Chancey’s Pub in East Petersburg is a pub, of course. It’s a very friendly pub, with a Cheers-like feeling, where everybody knows your name and it’s fun to hang out with friends.

But if you ask Chef Michael what’s most important about Chancey’s Pub, it’s all about the food. As he points out, lots of places have drinks. But a pub with great food, well, that’s something special. And it’s what makes people want to gather at Chancey’s, whether they are on their lunch breaks, out with friends, on a date or watching their favorite sports with buddies.

“I like to come up with new twists on favorite dishes, like mac and cheese with ham and red onions, or a grilled flat iron steak salad,” says Chef Michael. A few of the most popular menu picks are the ahi tuna salad on mixed greens with sesame seed oil or the salmon with delicate seafood mousse. The jumbo Buffalo wings are juicy and tender in a choice of sauces like parmesan garlic, barbecue, teriyaki, sweet mango chili and honey garlic.

The steamed clams are huge for clam lovers, with dozen steamers served with melted butter and lemon. There’s much more, like the house-made crab dip with crab cheeses and spices served with crusty bread, the basket of warm soft pretzels with horseradish mustard sauce, the juicy Kobe burger, broiled lump crabcake sandwich, baked chili topped with melted cheddar, filet mignon Chancey’s style with mushrooms and bleu cheese butter, signature lump crabcakes, London-style fish & chips and prime rib horseradish. There are also great desserts like carrot cake, strawberry swirl cheesecake and fried ice cream.

There is always something new to try at Chancey’s. There are daily lunch specials for $8.00, such as soup and sandwich that includes a fountain beverage. There are also dinner specials, created by Chef Michael.

Daily specials feature all you-can-eat Fish & Chips on Sunday, Pasta Night on Monday, Seafood Night on Tuesday, Wing Night on Wednesday, Steak Night on Thursday and Steamed Clams on Friday and Saturday. The weekends are when Chef Michael really gets creative, with all sorts of innovative dishes.

Located in the heart of downtown East Petersburg on Main Street, you have probably driven past Chancey’s Pub many times. Next time you do, stop by. Greg Bucher has owned Chancey’s since 1999 and his aim has always been to have a warm, friendly pub that puts the emphasis on food. Chancey’s makes their own egg rolls, chicken tenders and other house-made dishes, using fresh produce, fish, meats, poultry and other ingredients.

With Valentine’s Day coming up in February, Chef Michael is already busy planning a menu for sweethearts with steak, seafood and other entrees. Chancey’s Pub is located at 6049 Main Street in East Petersburg. There is a parking lot just north on Main Street. Hours are Monday- Wednesday, 11a.m.- 12 midnight, Thursday, 11a.m.- 1 a.m., Friday- Saturday, 11 a.m.- 2 a.m. and Sunday, 12 noon-10 p.m. To find out more, check the website at chanceyspub.net or check the Facebook page.

