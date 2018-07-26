- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
- Writer by day, anime extraordinaire by night
- EPAC’s ‘Fun Home’ really is ‘theater that matters’
- Carrying a tune into the future ♫♪
- Free acappella concert April 2
- Local girls share ‘Show Boat’ spotlight
- Penn Cinema co-founder hopes to open two-screen theater in downtown Lancaster
Cool Off and Refresh at Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables
Advertisement
On these steamy summer days, you’ll want to refresh yourself and cool off at Zig’s Bakery & Café at Brick Gables.
Chill with an icy cold summer drink like mint tea, Italian soda or a berry smoothie. Enjoy fresh fruit like a summery bounty of cantaloupe, watermelon and blueberries. Order a healthy veggie-packed salad, like the curried chicken salad on a bed of fresh greens with cashews or a tasty edamame chow for an international blend of PA Dutch tradition and Japanese flavors.
With the summer bounty of local fruits and vegetables like peaches, blueberries, apples, blackberries, plums, cantaloupes, cherries, tomatoes, corn, beans, cucumbers, lettuces, peppers and more, Zig’s Bakery & Café has all your summer favorites.
There’s blueberry tapioca, cucumber salad, black bean corn poblano, transparent applesauce, zucchini bread, cucumber slaw, angel food cake that tastes great with summer berries, fruit tarts, peach pie, black raspberry pie, tart cherry pie, blueberry buckle, blueberry egg custard, apricot pie and much more.
On sunny summer mornings, you’ll want to rise and shine at Zig’s, where you can start your day with breakfast sandwiches on Zig’s fresh baked bread, baked oatmeal with berries, homemade quiche and yogurt parfaits with granola and fresh fruit.
For your summer picnics and cookouts, Zig’s has everything you need. A few made-from-scratch favorites include pork barbecue, red dill potato salad, classic potato salad, pasta salad, cole slaw, Buffalo cauliflower, broccoli salad and fresh baked rolls.
You’ll love everything about Zig’s and Brick Gables, which was lovingly restored by the Ziegler family to keep the rare exterior cutout brickwork and stone interior touches. On sunny days, you can eat out on the patio.
At Zig’s Bakery & Café, you always feel welcome with friendly service at the bakery, deli and café. It’s the place for fresh baked breads, cakes and pies, brewed coffee, refreshing smoothies and sodas, soups, sandwiches, salads and deli items. The freshly made sandwiches include the turkey pesto focaccia and pastrami on rye. Breads include honey wheat, country white, flax, dark rye, focaccia, baguette, croissants, cinnamon raisin bread and sourdough boule.
Zig’s Bakery & Café is located at 800 East Newport Road, Lititz. Hours are Monday- Friday 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. and Saturdays 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. To find out more or to place an order, call 717-626-7981 and be sure to check out the website at www.zigsbakery.com or their Facebook page. Brick Gables is a special spot for wedding receptions, anniversary parties, birthday parties, showers and other events.business-review-072518
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center Provides Family Vision Care
At the Walmart Vision Center, owner Melissa Plowmaker, O.D., and...
- Posted July 26, 2018
- 0
-
Cool Off and Refresh at Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables
On these steamy summer days, you’ll want to refresh yourself...
- Posted July 26, 2018
- 0
-
The sun will come out…eventually
Heavy rains cause area flooding & disrupt events Though the...
-
All those contests and exhibits…
Into the second half of the 20th Century, the Ephrata...
-
Pioneer housing event celebrates new engine
In honor of its newly purchased engine, the Pioneer Fire...
-
Cocalico votes to expand service center
Cocalico School District is moving forward with plans to expand...
-
West Cocalico hopes to give speeding a red light
In delivering a police report to West Cocalico supervisors at...
-
Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center Provides Family Vision Care
At the Walmart Vision Center, owner Melissa Plowmaker, O.D.,...
- July 26, 2018
- 0
-
Cool Off and Refresh at Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables
On these steamy summer days, you’ll want to refresh...
- July 26, 2018
- 0
-
The sun will come out…eventually
Heavy rains cause area flooding & disrupt events Though...
- July 25, 2018
- 0
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Rosemary Weidman says:
-
Sherry Daye Stewart says:
-
Susan E Rollman says: