Double D Grubbery at Foxchase Is Double Delicious
Have a craving for smoked brisket with tangy BBQ sauce? Maybe you hanker for a taste of Nashville with spicy pulled pork, bacon, melted pepper jack and coleslaw piled high on a half pound chuck burger? How about tender and crispy wings with a choice of eight sauces from hot to honey mustard? Can’t make up your mind? Maybe a trio of sliders with smoked brisket, pulled pork and pulled chicken with a selection of BBQ sauces is just the ticket.
At Double D Grubbery at Foxchase Golf Club, you’ll find tasty slow cooked BBQ, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, appetizers and salads that are double the fun and double delicious.
Located behind the clubhouse at Foxchase, the Double D is an indoor/ outdoor space designed to offer both shade and sunshine, depending on your preference. The menu offers a variety of hearty BBQ-inspired American cuisine with rotating specials.
Double D Grubbery was founded by Little Dickee Q, who has won a reputation of down-home BBQ that makes your mouth water. Dickee Q has been hosting public BBQ events annually at Foxchase since 2010, and everyone was clamoring for more. So. Little Dickee Q decided to open a restaurant at Foxchase, to keep the hungry fans satisfied. In 2017 Foxchase took over, with Little Dickee Q providing their expertly smoked meats.
It’s always a treat to drive down the long drive at Foxchase. The well-manicured golf course and attractively designed clubhouse has been welcoming golfers for more than 25 years. But you don’t have to be a golfer to enjoy Foxchase, with its first class wedding and banquet facilities, and now the Double D Grubbery.
Heading to this BBQ mecca might be just a bit off the beaten path, but it’s a lot closer than driving all the way to Texas or Nashville. When you get to the Double D, be sure to try the DIckee’s Fries. They are fresh-cut potato fries dusted with Little Dickee Q’s secret recipe rub, and be warned, they are addictive.
The sandwiches at Double D are a team effort, inspired by Little Dickee Q with special accents by Foxchase’s head cook Shawn Christ and executive chef Rick Bender. The resulting collaboration brings you tasty creations like the Brewben with smoked brisket topped with sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and melted Swiss on grilled rye. Or the Black & Bleu Burger with cracked black pepper, red onion marmalade, crumbled bleu cheese and balsamic glaze. Or the pulled pork grilled cheese, with, yes, pulled pork in a classic grilled cheese.
You’re getting hungry, right? Better head over to the Double D right now. They are open Tuesday through Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturday at 12 noon, from May through September. So you better hurry. To find out more, check the website at www.doubledgrubbery.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook. com/DoubleDGrubbery2016/. You can call ahead at 256-1229 to order carryout, or stop by to sit a spell and enjoy a truly unique BBQ menu in a great outdoor venue.taste-of-town080917-compressed
