Enjoy Warm Weather Refreshment at Fiorentino’s

Now that warm weather season has arrived at Fiorentino’s at the airport, it’s time to take off on an adventure of great summery food, refreshing beverages and fun with friends.

The outdoor Flight Deck opens May 17, and that means you can head outside for an evening beneath the stars from 4 p.m. to close. The band BluJay will be performing 7 to 10 p.m. for opening night, with live music on the patio on Saturdays to make al fresco dining and drinks even more enjoyable. TH3RD Thursdays feature Open Mic nights from 7 to 10 p.m. There are even outdoor games like Jenga and cornhole.

You’ll love all the fresh flavors of this spring-into-summer season, like the roasted veggie plate served with creamy risotto with chipotle ricotta, shrimp cocktail, roasted veggie melt, classic BLT sandwich and Kate’s chicken salad with grapes, walnuts and tarragon. Add a refreshing cocktail like the white mango slushy, orange crush, strawberry lemonade crush, Creamsicle crush or berry Chianti slushy, and you have true summertime bliss.

Some places have happy hour, but Fiorentino’s has Happy Hour X2 from 4-5 p.m. and again from 8-9 p.m. You have two chances to enjoy specials on $4 wine, $4 Lite drafts, well drinks for $3, and $1 off craft beers. Buy a 64 oz. Fiorentino’s growler for $6, refill prices vary, with growler refills $1 off during Happy Hour.

Every day and evening of the week has something special to enjoy, when it comes to food and drink. On Sundays there are Bloody Marys on special, along with BOGO iPie at 1/2 the second iPie. On Monday, try pepperoni pizza and $2.50 Miller Lite pints. Tuesday they go a little Mexican with Margaritas and loaded nachos.

Wednesday is Pasta Night after 4 p.m. at $5 for pasta favorites like chicken Romano, spaghetti and meatballs, cheese ravioli, chicken Alfredo, chicken Parmesan and linguine with clam sauce. Long Island ice tea is on special too.

Celebrate Thursday with Captain and Cokes and cheese pizza. Then for the weekend, it’s orange crush on Friday and cosmos on Saturday, with 22 oz. lagers just $3.50 on Friday and Saturday. Pizza slices are $1 from 9 p.m. to close.

Fiorentino’s has more space indoors and outdoors. They have added a whole new bar room dining area, with tall tables and an expansive view of the airport runway.

When you stop at Fiorentino’s after the movies at nearby Penn Cinemas, show your movie stub and you get 10% off your check for soup, salads, sandwiches, lunch or dinner.

Located at the Lancaster Airport, no other restaurant has the expansive view of the runway. To make reservations or to get more information, call today at717-569-6732, or check the website at Fiorentinos.com.

Download (PDF, 2.67MB)