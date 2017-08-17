- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Ephrata VFW Post 3376 Welcomes You to Great Food and Fun
You have probably driven past Ephrata Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3376 on South State Street many times. Maybe you didn’t know that you don’t have to be a veteran to enjoy the great food and fun they serve up at the Ephrata VFW.
This Veterans Service Organization also operates a canteen to help support its many missions. Whether you are a member of the VFW Post, a family member of a veteran, or a member of the community, the VFW welcomes you to savor the delicious lunch, dinner and late night bites you can enjoy all week long.
There is something special happening every day, like Friday night specials by Chef Bryan Burkholder that might include shrimp and crab scampi or barbecued pork chops. Chef Burkholder outdoes himself with great dishes, such as once-a-month- Friday sizzling Delmonico steaks, fresh from- the-sea mussels or Thanksgiving dinner in August with all the trimmings.
On Monday, you can enjoy Pizza and Stromboli Night with a variety of specials. Join them for Tuesday Taco Night, with tasty tacos with a Southwest accent. Wednesday is B-I-N-G-O Night. Come and play, and order your favorite appetizers or burgers on the side. It’s Wing Night on Thursday, and the VFW has tender, jumbo wings with sauces that range from hot to Southwestern ranch to sweet chili. Saturday and Sunday feature breakfast from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The new menu will be coming out in the fall. They will have lots of new items, like warm crab dip and spinach and artichoke dip, plus many of your favorites. Chef Burkholder likes to satisfy your appetite with dinners that include homemade lasagna and chicken parmesan. The more casual fare includes quesadillas, piled high nachos, southern fried pickles, shrimpanadas, cheesesteaks, gyro wraps, Buffalo chicken wraps, cheeseburgers, Reubens, tuna melts and fried shrimp. That’s just a few. There is much more.
If you have a special event coming up, the Ephrata VFW has a banquet hall that seats 225 and smaller meeting rooms for up to 50. These facilities are open to the public, and are great for birthday parties, reunions, anniversaries, weddings, retirements and more.
Even though you don’t have to be a member to dine at the VFW, you might want to consider joining. Only members are permitted by law to drink alcoholic beverages. You can join the VFW if you are a veteran who served overseas during a time of conflict and earned a campaign ribbon. You can join as a social or auxiliary member if your family member is or was a veteran, such as a grandfather, father, mother, brother, sister, son or daughter. It’s a great way to support the VFW and you will have great friends to socialize with at the VFW.
No one does more for veterans that the VFW. Their mission is to foster camaraderie among U.S. veterans of overseas conflicts. They serve veterans, the military and the community, and advocate on behalf of all veterans. In the community, the VFW raises funds for special programs, such as the Jack Frost Children’s Parade, the Patriots Pen Youth Scholarship, Voice of Democracy Scholarship, Scout of the Year Scholarship, Buddy Poppy and Toys for Tots.
Stop by the Ephrata VWF Post 3376 today at 141 South State Street at the corner of Fulton Street. Hours are Monday through Thursday 12 noon to 12 midnight, Friday 12 noon to 2 a.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 12 midnight. Call 733-9904 for more information or check the Facebook page for Ephrata Cocalico Valley VFW Post 3376.taste-of-town-081717-compressed
