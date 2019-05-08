Evergreen Diner Has All Your Fresh Favorites

Advertisement

Spring is a season of fresh flavors and lighter fare, like sandwiches and salads. No matter what you are hungry for, you will find it at Evergreen Diner.

At Evergreen Diner you have lots of choices, so there is something for everyone. The menu is sure to satisfy your craving for pasta, seafood, salad, steak, old-fashioned burgers and much more. You could have something different almost every day.

Each time you visit you can try something new unless, of course, you have a favorite that you order every time. Maybe it’s a classic diner dinner with all trimmings. Maybe you want something light and refreshing like a sandwich or salad. Maybe you want a big hearty breakfast. Maybe you want an Italian spaghetti dinner or an Asian stir-fry.

There are great salads, like the American steak salad with tender steak, olives and Parmesan cheese or the taco salad topped with chili. Heartwarming soups change daily and range from chicken rice to beef vegetable. There are lots of appetizers too, like chicken fingers and mozzarella sticks.

The menu has Italian specialties like spaghetti and chicken Parmesan, sandwiches like the Greek chicken wrap, Cuban sandwiches, Monte Cristo, hearty deli sandwiches, burgers and hot open face sandwiches. There are steaks, chops, seafood that includes jumbo shrimp and seafood samplers, chicken dishes like chicken stir fry and breast of chicken and the all-American classic roast turkey. The broiled crab cakes are also a big hit, as well as the meat loaf, chicken croquettes and freshly made soups.

Breakfast lovers will be happy to know that Evergreen Diner serves breakfast all day, including eggs, omelets, pancakes, French toast and more. The omelets come in almost every variety you can think of, such as the Western omelet with peppers, onions and ham, or the cheesesteak omelet with steak, cheese and sauce.

Children love it too, and they always feel welcome at the Evergreen Diner, which features a Kid’s Corner menu with chicken fingers, burgers and much more. Senior Citizens have special menu choices with smaller portions and prices. Everything on the menu is available for carry out too.

You’ll love the classic diner setting of the Evergreen Diner’s stylish interior with a color scheme that is pleasantly relaxing. There are weekday breakfast, daily lunch specials and daily dinner specials. For breakfast, lunch or dinner, Evergreen Diner has everything you could possibly want.

Located on Route 272 at the Weis Markets shopping center, Evergreen Diner is open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. For information, call 717-738-9130, or check the website at www.evergreendiner.net.