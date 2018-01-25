Evergreen Diner…for breakfast, lunch and dinner!

Advertisement

For any time of the day, any meal of the day, you can always count on Evergreen Diner.

They even have breakfast all day, in case that’s what you are hungry for in the middle of the afternoon. At Evergreen Diner you have lots of choices, so that there is something for everyone. The menu is sure to satisfy your craving for pasta, seafood, salad, steak, old-fashioned burgers and much more.

Evergreen Diner has weekday breakfast, daily lunch specials and daily diner specials. For breakfast, lunch or dinner, Evergreen Diner has everything you could possibly want.

Each time you visit, you can have something different. Unless, of course, you have a favorite that you order every time. Maybe it’s a classic diner dinner with all trimmings. Maybe you want something light and refreshing like a sandwich or salad. Maybe you want a big hearty breakfast. Maybe you want an Italian spaghetti dinner or an Asian stir-fry.

There are great salads like the American steak salad with tender steak, olives and parmesan cheese or the taco salad topped with chili. Heartwarming soups change daily and range from chicken rice to beef vegetable. There are lots of appetizers too.

The menu has sandwiches like the Greek chicken wrap, Cuban sandwiches or Monte Cristo and hearty deli sandwiches, burgers and hot open face sandwiches. There are Italian dishes, steaks, chops, seafood like jumbo shrimp, chicken dishes like breast of chicken, and the all-American classic roast turkey. The broiled crab cakes are popular, as well as the meat loaf, chicken croquettes and freshly made soups.

Breakfast lovers will be happy to know that Evergreen Diner serves breakfast all day, including eggs, omelets, pancakes, French toast and more. The omelets come in almost every variety you can think of, such as the Western omelet with peppers, onions and ham, or the cheesesteak omelet with steak, cheese and sauce.

Children are welcome at the Evergreen Diner, which features a Kid’s Corner menu with choices like chicken fingers and burgers. Senior Citizens have special menu choices with smaller portions and prices. Everything on the menu is available for carry out too.

The Evergreen Diner is a classic diner with that hometown feel. It’s also modern, with new menu choices and a stylish interior with a color scheme that is pleasantly relaxing.

Located on Route 272 at the Weis Markets shopping center, Evergreen Diner is open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. For information, call (717) 738-9130, or check the website at www.evergreendiner.net.