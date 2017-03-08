- Roots and Blues 2017
Everyone is Irish at Zig’s for St. Patrick’s Day
March came in like a lamb, then a lion and now it’s back to being a lamb. The best thing about March is that Spring will be arriving in just a few weeks. That means that Zig’s Bakery & Café is the place to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Easter and everything that is so wonderful about Spring, like flowers in bloom and sweet treats like cupcakes and fruit pies.
With St. Patrick’s coming up March 17, Zig’s Bakery has all your favorite treats with an Irish accent. Stop in for traditional Irish soda bread and shamrock sugar cookies. Pick up some hearty shepherd’s pie with beef, tomato sauce and green beans topped with creamy mashed potatoes. Feeling the luck o’ the Irish? Have a luscious Bailey’s Irish Cream cupcake or an Irish cream latte, served hot or iced.
Easter will be arriving in April, and Zig’s is your place for irresistible chocolate peanut butter Easter eggs, lemon meringue pie, lemon sponge pie, coconut cream pie, coconut cake, carrot cake and decorated cupcakes.
When it comes to Spring flavors, Zig’s has them all, like pretty raspberry cupcakes, cherry pie, lemon cupcakes, creamy coconut custard, cream puffs, flourless chocolate cake, blueberry scones and almond bear claws. Enjoy classic macaroni and cheese, clam cakes, ham balls and handmade quiches, in flavors like Quiche Lorraine, veggie, mushroom Swiss, sausage fennel and the colorful spinach, tomato and mozzarella quiche. Yogurt parfaits are layered with yogurt, Zig’s own granola and fresh fruit.
There are tasty snack rolls, with fillings like ham and Swiss cheese or pepperoni and mozzarella. They have ham salad, New England clam chowder, chili, cole slaw and Asian-inspired sesame almond crunch noodle salad. Freshly made sandwiches include turkey pesto focaccia, curry chicken salad and pastrami on rye with crunchy coleslaw, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing. Half the fun is choosing your bread, which includes honey wheat, country white, flax, dark rye focaccia, baguette, croissants and cinnamon raisin bread.
Located in a beautifully renovated 1800s, brick barn, Zig’s Bakery & Café at Brick Gables is at 800 East Newport Road. It has a sophisticated look with stone walls accented by sleek wood tables and modern chairs, wood beams, a comfy red leather couch and a stylish oil painting of a cow.
Zig’s at Brick Gables is located at 800 East Newport Road, Lititz, and hours are Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. To find out more or to place an order, call 626-7981 and be sure to check out the website at www.zigsbakery.com. and like Zig’s on Facebook. Brick Gables is the place for weddings, gatherings and events. Check www.brickgables.com, and like Zig’s on Facebook and Instagram.
