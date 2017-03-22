- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
The Three Ss of Spring at Fiorentino’s: Shrimp, Sesame and Slushies
Now that spring has arrived at Fiorentino’s, you can look forward to savoring the three Ss of the season.
There is a new menu arriving in April with all kinds of great, refreshing flavors. You’ll have to wait for it. It’s worth it. Coming next month, the first S is the Jumbo Chilled SHRIMP Cocktail. Yes, that’s right, succulent shrimp chilled to perfection and served with a special cocktail sauce. The second S is the Grilled Chicken with SESAME Ginger Quinoa. It’s tasty and healthy too. As for the third S, this might be best of all. The super cool Wine SLUSHIES are the best way to chill out this spring and summer. Choose from red wine or white wine. Mmmmm.
This one doesn’t begin with an S, it’s a V, but it’s VERY, VERY good. The Roasted VEGGIE Salads are returning for a springtime encore. Another VERY delicious way to eat healthy.
Something new at Fiorentino’s is more SPACE. They have added a whole new bar room dining area, with tall tables and an expansive view of the airport runway. That way you can enjoy your shrimp cocktails, wine slushies and see the airplanes take off and land at the airport.
There is always lots of fun at Fiorentino’s, whether it’s after-work Happy Hour, weekend live music, spring and summer fare, hearty beers, well-crafted cocktails or after-the movies relaxation to discuss the latest blockbusters. When you stop at Fiorentino’s after the movies at nearby Penn Cinemas, show your movie stub and you get 10% off your check for soup, salads, sandwiches, lunch or dinner.
Some places have happy hour, but Florentino’s has Happy Hour X2 from 4-5 p.m. and again from 8-9 p.m. You have two chances to enjoy specials on $4 wine, $4 Lite drafts, well drinks for $3, and $1 off craft beers. Each day of the week, there is a different drink special that you can enjoy. There are also $5 pasta menu specials on Wednesday nights, plus $5.99 lunch menu choices. Buy a 64 oz. Fiorentino’s growler for $6, refill prices vary, with growler refills $1 off during Happy Hour.
At Fiorentino’s, the menu offers a range of tasty soups, salads, pizzas, sandwiches, a la carte lighter entrees and full dinners. It’s always a great time at Fiorentino’s, at the wide open bar and dining area, with comfortable seating and a great view of airplanes taking off and landing. It won’t be long before the outdoor Flight Deck reopens for the season.
It’s always a great time at Fiorentino’s, at the wide open bar and dining area. Located at the Lancaster Airport, no other restaurant has the expansive view of the runway. To make reservations or to get more information, call today at 717-569-6732, or check the website at fiorentinos.com.
