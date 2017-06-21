- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Fiorentino’s Is Refreshing, Fun and Al Fresco
It’s summer and that means it’s time to take off for Fiorentino’s, where you can enjoy al fresco dining and fun with friends at the airport.
On hot summer days and sultry evenings, the Flight Deck at Fiorentino’s is the place to be. There is always something happening at Fiorentino’s, whether it’s THIRD Thursday with Open Mic night or outdoor games for grown ups like Jenga and cornhole.
With summer, Fiorentino’s takes advantage of all the fresh local produce, like tomatoes, corn, cucumbers, peppers, green beans, zucchini, strawberries, peaches and more. When summer sizzles, try something delightfully bright and sunny, like the Sesame Shrimp Stack. It’s a beautiful display of jumbo shrimp, avocado, tomatoes, mango, mesclun greens, cucumber and risotto all stacked in an artistic feast of color and flavor.
Then there is the Sashimi Tuna Mesculino, a take-off on sushi with tuna, mesclun greens, tomato, fried onions and balsamic glaze. Try the fresh Shrimp Cocktail, or Cali Chicken Brioche with bacon, provolone, avocado and tomatoes, or the Bruschetta with roasted garlic, mozzarella and tomatoes.
A la carte meals include Seafood Risotto with shrimp, clams and mussels in red clam sauce, the Salmon with Citrus Zest, Limoncello Chicken with mushrooms and risotto, and Monterey Pasta with asparagus, mushrooms, olives and tomatoes in white clam sauce with linguini. Dinner favorites feature Ella’s Bellas with mushrooms, sausage and shrimp, Pasta Puttanesca and Basil Chicken Pasta.
The refreshing cocktails are perfect for summertime, such as the peachy Grigio slushy, tropical sunset, orange crush, berry Chianti slushy, piña colada, cucumber cooler, green parrot and Margaritas with mango, peach or strawberry.
There are happy hours and then there are happy hours. Fiorentino’s has Happy Hour X2 from 4-5 p.m. and again from 8-9 p.m. You have two chances to enjoy specials on $4 wine, $4 Lite drafts, well drinks for $3, and $1 off craft beers. Growler refills are $1 off during Happy Hour.
Every day and evening of the week has something special to enjoy, when it comes to food and drink. On Sundays there are Bloody Marys on special, along with BOGO iPie at 1/2 the second iPie. On Monday, try pepperoni pizza for $5 and $2.50 Miller Lite pints. Tuesday they go a little Mexican with Margaritas and loaded nachos. Wednesday is Pasta Night after 4 p.m. at $5 for pasta favorites like spaghetti and meatballs, chicken and broccoli Alfredo, chicken Romano and linguine with clam sauce. Long Island ice tea is on special too. Celebrate Thursday with Captain and Cokes and cheese pizza. Then for the weekend, it’s orange crush on Friday and cosmos on Saturday., with 22 oz. lagers just $3.50 on Friday and Saturday. Pizza slices are $1 from 9 p.m. to close every night inside and outside, and you can get the whole cheese pizza for $4.
When you stop at Fiorentino’s after the movies at nearby Penn Cinemas, show your movie stub and you get 10% off your check for soup, salads, sandwiches, lunch or dinner. Located at the Lancaster Airport, no other restaurant has the expansive view of the runway. To make reservations or to get more information, call today at 717-569-6732, or check the website at fiorentinos.com.
