Fresh Flavors for the Fall at the Penguin Hotel Restaurant
There is no better way to savor the last days of summer than at the Penguin Hotel in Stevens. You’re off in the country in a historic inn that has lots of charm and a warm, friendly feeling. When you arrive at the Penguin Hotel, you will notice a sign that says, “Come in as strangers, leave as friends.” There is even a cute black and white penguin standing outside to welcome you.
Customers say that they always feel at home at the Penguin. You’ll see why. The Penguin Hotel is now open five days a week, Tuesday through Saturday, and closed on Sunday and Monday. Each day of the week, they have daily specials that run all day. On Tuesday, it’s Taco Tuesday, with your choice of tasty tacos. Wednesday is Black Diamond steak with fresh hand-cut fries. Thursday is the day for wings, and the Penguin has some of the best wings around, in flavors from mild to hot, including raspberry habanero, Thai peanut and Caribbean dry rub. Friday is “go fish” day with baked haddock. On Saturday, you will want to stop by for weekend specials.
The Penguin is a great place for lunch. You can take advantage of buy one- get-one from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. That doesn’t include the daily specials, which are already at a great price. This great deal is eat in only, not carry out. On Tuesday nights from 5 to 9 p.m., kids under 12 eat free from the children’s menu, as long as each kid has a grownup with them.
You’ll find all sorts of fresh flavors like the Cobb salad, with grilled chicken, field greens, chopped egg, bacon, diced tomato, Cheddar Jack and cucumbers. Chicken bruschetta is another way to enjoy this Italian classic with chicken, garden fresh tomatoes and shaved Parmesan.
Every day of the week, the Penguin has a full line-up of food, such as quesadillas, peel & eat shrimp, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, Philly cheese steaks, grilled Caesar salad and Penguin fried chicken salad. The upstairs dining room has been completely remodeled, and it offers a great spot for parties and get-togethers for up to 25 people.
The Penguin Hotel is located at 55 East Church Road in Stevens, just past the Northern Lancaster County Police headquarters. The historic 1800s tavern was once known as the Mt. Airy Hotel, retaining its charm with pressed tin ceilings, copper top bars, hardwood floors and dark maple chairs and tables that were handcrafted in Myerstown.
The Penguin Hotel got its name back in the 1980s when Bill Hughes purchased the tavern in the middle of the cold, frosty winter. Hughes made the comment that “only penguins could live out here.” For reservations or to find out more, call 733-8142.taste-of-town-Penguin-Hotel-Restaurant-compressed
