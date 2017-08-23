- AJ’s pop up mini golf fundraiser returns
Get Away and Savor The Log Cabin Experience
As you cross over the quaint covered bridge and drive along Lehoy Forest Road, tall trees tower overhead and it feels as if you are entering another world. You are. That world is The Log Cabin Experience.
The Log Cabin is a quiet, serene hideaway that offers the added magic of its covered bridge, known as the “Kissing Bridge.” For generations, The Log Cabin has been the setting for romantic dinners, anniversaries, engagement parties, birthday celebrations, family get-togethers, drinks out with friends and client entertaining.
It’s not easy to be all things to all people, but The Log Cabin manages to do just that, with its enchantment that is both elegant and relaxed.
At The Log Cabin, you can dine on classic fare with an innovative twist. Appetizers include French onion soup, lobster bisque, shrimp cocktail, jumbo crabmeat with avocado, oysters East Coast or oysters West Coast, and Martin’s Applewood Amish smoked bacon.
Chef Steve Painter puts his creative touch on steak classics, like tenderloin filet, New York strip steak, double cut lamb chops, veal rack chops and smoked pork porterhouse, served with confit of fingerling potatoes and Chef Painter’s own secret recipe steak sauce. If you love the sauce, good news. You will soon be able to purchase your own bottle at The Log Cabin.
The Log Cabin has fresh catches for seafood lovers like the famous house made crab cakes and seared king salmon with seasonal vegetables. A few house specialties include marinated fried chicken, Pennsylvania farm-raised duck l’orange, hearty meatloaf with Yukon gold mashed potatoes, vegetarian Barigoule stew with fresh artichokes and vegetables.
Sunday Brunch at The Log Cabin restaurant is a new tradition you will want to start this Sunday. Dine outdoors on the patio with menu choices like crisp farm-raised duck breast with green onion pancakes, smoked salmon three-egg omelette with chives and red onions, or beef short ribs Benedict over a bleu cheese waffle.
Whenever you need a quiet escape from your busy life, stop by The Log Cabin for a tasty bite and a refreshing cocktail. The tavern menu is highlighted by the acclaimed lobster tacos with mango salsa, braised short ribs with cheddar grits and the Speck and Tots hot and sweet pickles. Floor manager Joey Bragg knows his beers and mixologist Jason Graybill conjures cocktails like the Bees Knees, Delilah, Sidecar and Penicillin— many with a Prohibition era theme in keeping with The Log Cabin’s heritage as a 1920s speakeasy. On Friday and Saturday evenings, you can enjoy live music from talented local musicians.
Located 11 Lehoy Forest Drive, The Log Cabin hours are Tuesday through Thursday 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5 to 11 p.m. and Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is also outdoor patio dining. For reservations, call (717) 626-9999. Be sure to check out the website at www.logcabin1933.com or The Log Cabin restaurant Facebook page.taste-of-town-082317
