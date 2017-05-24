Gus’s Keystone Restaurant: Fresh Lunch Ideas for Summer

Advertisement

At Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant in Ephrata, you will find all sorts of great lunchtime ideas with all your summer favorites.

Now’s the season for salads, and Gus’s has them all. How about the grilled chicken berry walnut salad bowl, with mixed greens, fresh strawberries and blueberries, walnuts and Parmesan cheese? The Cobb salad is a classic with grilled or crispy fried chicken, hard-boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles and bacon. Then there is a Greek salad with Feta cheese and Kalamata olives, or the Chef Salad with roast beef, ham, turkey and cheese. There are many more too, like fresh baby spinach salad with hot bacon dressing and taco salad bowl in a crispy shell.

Lunch at Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant offers daily specials and a huge menu that features lighter fare like soups, salads, burgers and sandwiches, or full dinner entrees for heartier appetites. There are always daily wraps like tuna salad, club sandwiches, burgers and cheesesteak specials.

Entrees offer just about everything you can think of, such as oven baked ham loaf, tender beef liver, homestyle meatloaf, roast beef, Delmonico steak, Gus’s Keystone broasted chicken, chicken Marsala, chicken stir fry, spaghetti, baked lasagna, jumbo lump crabcakes, fillet of flounder, fantail shrimp, baked Greek haddock, shrimp scampi and fish and chips. They are all available for dinner too.

Each day, there are lots of specials too, and right now is the time for softshell crabs, available sautéed or deep fried. Catch them while they are in season.

Of course, you can also enjoy great breakfasts at Gus’s with choices like eggs Benedict, creamed chipped beef, steak and eggs, eggs any way you please, breakfast sandwiches, omelets, pancakes, French toast, Belgian waffles and a breakfast feast with just about everything you can think of.

It’s the perfect way to start your day. As for desserts, Gus’s has the ideal way to end your meal. From fresh strawberry pie to carrot cake to cheesecake with sweet cherries to chocolate cake with fudge frosting, there are lots of tempting treats.

Best of all, whenever you and your family come to Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant, you always feel welcome by Gus’s family, which includes Gus Kourgelis, his wife Eleni, daughters Lemonia (Lem) and Evangelia (Lia), and son-in-law Dino Papazekos. The Kourgelis family has its original Gus’s in Mount Joy and opened its Ephrata location to rave reviews.

“We always have a member of the family here,” says Gus. That might be Gus, Eleni, Dino, Lem or Lia, or maybe everyone! Located right across from K-Mart, at 3687 Rothsville Road, people come in for great breakfasts, tasty lunch and dinners, and the warm friendly greeting they always receive. Hours at Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant are 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily. To find out more, call 738-7381 or check the website at www.guskeystone.com.

